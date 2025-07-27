11 Best Costco Items an Expert Actually Bought This Month

I have been shopping at Costco for several decades, but that doesn’t make me an expert. The fact that I get paid to study the warehouse’s offerings (in person, on the Costco website, and Instacart) every day that ends in “y” does. As someone who writes about Costco for a living and relies on the store to feed my family, I swear by some items. Here are the 11 best Costco items a real expert (me) bought this month.

Rotisserie Chicken

I always get a rotisserie chicken during every Costco run (or Instacart order). The $5 bird has so much juicy meat on it, I can always get a few meals out of a single bird. I often use the white meat to make chicken salad, and toss the carcass in a pot with carrots, onion, and celery to make chicken stock.

Advil Liquid Gels

I always buy my Advil at Costco. The two-pack of the liquid gels (which work faster than the caplets) is the best deal in town, especially when they go on sale. “When Costco puts Advil on sale, no one else in town can beat the price, and it comes to my door,” says one shopper.

Rao’s Marinara

Rao’s is on sale this week, which means I will load up my cart with the gourmet pasta sauce. The two-pack of the already unbeatable deal on the better-than-home-made sauce is an additional $3 off.

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Kirkland Signature Pesto is another item I always keep on hand for quick and delicious meals, including pasta. “None compares. I have tried every grocery store brand and it just is not the same. I have some in my freezer right now,” one person says. “I freeze it in ice cube trays and then toss the pesto cubes into a freezer bag. Works like a charm!” someone suggested.

Island Way Sorbet

I keep my freezer stocked with Island Way Sorbet during the summer months. Every person, kids and adults alike, who comes over and tries one of the three flavors can’t believe how adorable and delicious they are. They honestly look and taste more expensive than they actually are. While I like all three flavors, the coconut is to die for.

Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza

I am obsessed with Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza. I honestly prefer it to traditional crust, because it is tasty and crispy, and all the meats and veggies are cooked to perfection. In one Reddit feed asking about the best Costco products, a shopper (with whom I totally agree) said there is only one answer. “This is ridiculous. It’s obviously the frozen cauliflower crust pizza. Real Kirkland G’s know,” they said.

Sunberry Farms Organic Guava Nectar

Another item I always keep on hand is Sunberry Farms Organic Guava Nectar, and also the mango flavor. This juice is delicious, but it immediately upgrades a fruit and spinach smoothie to perfection. The thick nectar is also great for freezing into popsicles. It’s a serious steal right now, $2 off the regular price.

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar, Variety, 12-count

I am so swamped that I often forget to eat. But, as a health writer, I understand the importance of protein. Perfect Bars are the only protein bars I eat and are a great grab-and-go protein source. They must be refrigerated, because they are made with the freshest ingredients. They are way cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else. The variety pack, which comes with six peanut butter and six chocolate chip refrigerated protein bars, is always in my cart.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt

Protein-packed yogurt is another good I need to keep in my fridge. Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt is always recommended by health experts, especially if you are trying to lose weight. The yogurt is super low calorie and packed with 15 grams of protein per serving. It makes a great breakfast with fruit, granola, a snack, or dessert. You won’t find a better deal than at the warehouse.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil and Spray

I am a big fan of Chosen Foods avocado oil products. My pantry is always stocked with a huge bottle of Chosen Foods Avocado Oil and the Avocado Oil Spray, the best cooking oil spray I have found to cook everything from stir fry to eggs.

Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar

Costco is my resource for ready-to-eat foods. I am a big fan of Amylu products, which are a great deal at the warehouse. Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar pre-cooked burgers are my go-tos, as they meet my nutritional needs and are packed with protein and good ingredients. These pre-cooked chicken burgers are delicious, perfect for throwing on the grill, in a pan, the airfryer, or simply heating in the microwave. I really like cutting them up and adding them to a salad for lunch.