From festive drinks to crowd-pleasing mains, these Costco finds make Christmas dinner easy.

Do you know what you are serving for Christmas dinner this year? If not, Costco can offer some ideas. Well, more specifically, Costco influencers. There are many fantastic finds at the store, ranging from holiday-inspired drinks and savory appetizers to main-attraction meals. What should you consider putting on the table on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Here are the 11 best Costco items for Christmas dinner hitting shelves this week.

Cuisine Innovations Bacon Wrapped Wagyu Beef Skewers

Costco So Obsessed shared about Cuisine Innovations Bacon-Wrapped Wagyu Beef Skewers. “Wow wagyu beef skewers $$18.99 a box! @cuisineinnovations I would so try these!” they wrote. “They are very good, just a heads up there’s a little bit of bleu cheese inside which I don’t think it says on the packaging,” a shopper commented.

Poppi Cranberry Fizz

Costco Does It Again shared about a refreshing holiday drink. “New Costco find alert 👀✨ poppi Cranberry Fizz just hit warehouses and it’s giving holiday sparkle in a can . Light, crisp, fruity, and honestly… incredibly chuggable. This flavor tastes like someone mixed Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, and a holiday movie meet-cute. Grab the 15-pack at Costco while it’s here- it’s seasonal, it’s festive, and it’s gonna fly,” they wrote.

Chocolate Dream Dessert Cups

Costco Buys shared about Chocolate Dream Dessert Cups. “Layers of whipped cream + cocoa cookie + cocoa cream… these look incredible 🤎 $13.99,” they wrote. “I just bought this! Soo delicious! Love the cups!”

Holiday Centerpieces

Costco New Deals shared about gorgeous table decorations. “I spotted the cutest centerpieces at Costco made with fresh greenery and fragrant . They also light up with fairy lights I had to bring this one home with me for my centerpiece. I usually spray the greenery with a little water they last a long time,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

La Vie Gourmand Beef Bourguignon

Costco So Obsessed shared about La Vie Gourmand Beef Bourguignon, a main dish that is easy to heat. “This looks delicious. Have you tried it? @laviegourmand,” they wrote.

Burrata Truffle Ravioli

Costco So Obsessed shared about a rich but delicious pasta option. “Burrata truffle ravioli yes please! $11.99,” they wrote. “Yummy,” wrote a shopper. “Sounds so good,” added another.

Wild Caught Crab and Lobster Tails

Costco Hot Finds shared about Wild Caught Crab and Lobster Tails, a delicacy for the holidays. “and don’t forget the butter!” they wrote

The Triple Chocolate Loaf

Costco Buys shared about a delicious dessert. “This Triple Chocolate Loaf is at Costco and it looks unreal… rich chocolate loaf topped with chocolate curls and finished with a glossy chocolate icing. Perfect for slicing up after dinner or serving at holiday gatherings! $10.99,” they wrote.

Pistachio Chocolate Cheesecake

Costco Deals shared about the new Pistachio Chocolate Cheesecake in the bakery. “They should have added kataifi and this would have been another Dubai chocolate item to add to the 43678495285 other ones we’ve been seeing lately! 😆 Cheesecake is my favorite dessert! This is very yummy but I don’t taste pistachio. It’s more of an almond extract flavor??? I’ll have no problem finishing this because it’s so creamy and delicious. But I don’t taste any pistachios,” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac and Cheese

The new Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac and Cheese is an easy but delicious side for the holidays. “Leveling up your favorite comfort food. The new Lobster Mac and Cheese is available at the Costco Deli. 🦞🧀,” Costco shared in a post.

Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal with 4 Side Dishes

Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal with 4 Side Dishes is $40 off, $129.99. It serves 8. The meal comes with five pounds of Boneless Carver Ham with Glaze and two pounds each of the following sides: Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing, Creamed Spinach, Scalloped Potatoes au Gratin, and Mac & Cheese. “Very pleased with my order! The ham was delicious – and so were all the sides. Easy to prepare and definitely enough to feed 8. Will definitely order again next holiday season!” writes a shopper. “The ham was plentiful and delicious. The sides were equally good — plenty of food for family of 7 plus enough leftovers to make ham sandwiches for a few days! We ordered for friends who were having a difficult time and they really appreciated the thought and the quality of food.”