11 Best Costco Items Members Say Are Must-Haves This Month

It’s a good month to visit your local Costco warehouse (or compile an online shopping list). Members can take advantage of a huge variety of sales right now, with must-have items marked down for a short time only. From fantastic coffee deals to an incredible price on a viral prescription weight loss drug, the warehouse chain has big discounts on fan-favorite items. Here are 11 Costco items members are buzzing about this month.

Kirkland Signature Boneless Pork Shoulder

The Kirkland Signature Premium Boneless Pork Shoulder Butt is perfect for throwing in a slow-cooker or Instapot to make delicious carnitas (here is a great recipe for you). At $31.56 /pkg, this versatile cut of meat is down $8 right now but the deal ends on October 26, so grab it while you can.

Sweet Potatoes

It’s the season for sweet potatoes, and Costco has excellent prices on both the organic and regular varieties. Check your local warehouse for exact prices, but the normal sweet potatoes should be around $3.99 and the organic $5.99 for a five pound bag. Keep your sweet potatoes in a cool, dry, dark area and don’t wash them until you cook them.

Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes. “It’s the absolute best. Perfect blend of sweet and tart. I’ve tried other dried mangos but I don’t even bother anymore,” one shopper said.

Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup Pods

A 72-count box of the fan-favorite Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup Pods is on sale for $37.99 down from $47.99. “Excellent. This is the best blend and the price is right, don’t stop carrying it,” one shopper said.

Starbucks by Nespresso Vertuo Line

I love my Nespresso Vertuo machine but those pods really do add up price-wise, so I was absolutely thrilled to see the Starbucks by Nespresso Vertuo Line on shelves. At $76.99 for 60 pods, this is by far the best deal I’ve seen so far. “Great variety pack takes care of my Nespresso coffee needs for awhile. So much easier than ordering through Nespresso,” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Costco has a great deal on the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Interchangeable Multi-Pack, 16 oz Jar with Pump + 16 oz Jar. At $23.99 down from $29.99, this is a serious bargain. “Great price ! I always use this product,” one shopper said.

Wegovy and Ozempic

This one is causing quite a bit of online buzz—Costco shoppers can now get Ozempic or Wegovy for $499 a month. Ask your doctor to send your Ozempic or Wegovy prescription to your local Costco pharmacy or Costco mail order pharmacy, and the pharmacy will let you know when it’s ready. All you need is your Costco card to take advantage of this very competitive price.

Peet’s Coffee Café Domingo Pods

A 60-count box of Peet’s Coffee Café Domingo Single Serve Pods is on sale for $35.99 right now down from $42.99. “Love that the pods came in small boxes of ten; much easier to store,” one pleased shopper said. “Great selection of coffee for a great price!” another agreed.

Honeycrisp Apples

Get $2 off a four pound bag of Conventional & Organic Honeycrisp Apples until October 26. Check them out in your local warehouse if you can, to make sure you’re getting the freshest apples you can get. Shoppers sometimes complain about quality so it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Vita Coco Coconut Water

Costco shoppers love the Vita Coco Coconut Water, with many saying it’s their favorite coconut water. This beverage is on sale right now for $18.19 down from $23.99. “Recently, I picked up this drink as part of my diet, and just one sip instantly brought back memories of the good old days — I was genuinely impressed. These days, there are so many coconut drinks out there, but this one stands out. It has a distinct, natural flavor and provides excellent hydration. Definitely one of the best I’ve tried!” one member said.

Brita Replacement Water Filters

Brita Replacement Water Filters are on sale right now for $32.49 down from $44.99. “Original Brita water filters at lower cost than Kirkland filters!” one impressed member said. “Costco has the best price available for these BRITA filters. I purchased some in the store before and have not seen them since. I was SO happy when I found them online!” another agreed.