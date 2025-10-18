It has been a tumultuous year for the economy. Many people feel it in their wallets, from all the tariffs to the government shutdown. According to new reports, about half of the states in the U.S. are in a recession. There is no better time to save money on staple grocery items. Luckily, Costco is here for you. Many of the warehouse’s in-store brand Kirkland Signature products are just as good (if not better) than name brands and so much cheaper. Here are 7 Costco finds shoppers say are must-buys in this economy.

Kirkland Signature Milk

Kirkland Signature Milk is a staple in my house. It is delicious and cheaper than the grocery store. “I know of kids that prefer it and will recognize it when compared to Horizon’s organic milk,” writes a shopper. “I think the Costco milk is fantastic. Turns over so quickly that it is always fresh. The seals are annoying but that probably helps. Sure there is better milk out there, but freshness is important,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels and Toilet Paper

All Kirkland Signature paper goods are winners. The warehouse doesn’t skimp on quality, using soft but thick paper. “Toilet paper and paper towels,” writes one shopper about their top mone-saving item from KS. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” another agrees. “Dude they have the best toilet paper and paper towels. Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature Baby Formula

If you have a baby, don’t waste money on name-brand baby formula because the pharmaceutical brand Perrigo makes Kirkland Signature baby formula. The company confirmed in 2011 when the partnership extended to Canadian stores. “Our acquisition of the infant formula business last year has been a great growth driver for our Company,” Perrigo CEO Joseph C. Papa stated on behalf of Perrigo. “The addition of Costco’s Canada business will create even more opportunities to help consumers save money on quality, affordable healthcare.”

The Rotisserie Chicken

The $5 rotisserie chicken is one of the most famous money-saving items at the warehouse. The warehouse has never raised the price, even when poultry prices increase and inflation spikes. They are cheaper than raw chickens and less than half the price of other stores.

Kirkland Signature Diapers and Wipes

Another must-buy for new parents? Kirkland Signature diapers and wipes save customers hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. “Currently using Kirkland wipes and diapers with my baby and they’re better than anything else we tried,” one shopper says. “Same, on baby 2. We only buy Kirkland diapers and wipes now. So few blowouts,” another person on Reddit agrees. “I’ve been a nanny for over 10 years and have had multiple nanny kids use Kirkland brand diapers and wipes- they’re great! The wipes are very gentle and friendly to sensitive or eczema prone skin and the diapers fit well and can hold a long nap in without leaking,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

Don’t waste money on name-brand trash bags. “The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are one of the best KS products, according to one Redditor. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Butter

Cooking oils and butter are other money-saving must-buys at the warehouse. Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil, “particularly the single origin ones that come in the glass bottles,” one specifies, are next-level bargains. And, you can’t beat the price. “The quality is superb and I’m just a bit more hopeful that it’s not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are,” another says. People also swear by the butter.