7 Best Costco Items to Grab as November Begins

It’s the start of November, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner and before you know it, holiday shopping will be in full swing (if it isn’t already). Now is the time to start making lists and checking them twice as you plan ahead for some of the busiest months of the year, and many warehouse chains including Costco are stocking their shelves with must-have items. If you’re planning a shopping run soon, here are seven of the best Costco items to grab as November kicks in.

Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box

The Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box (now $29.99) is a great gift or simply a convenient option for holiday entertaining. “Summer sausage, cheese, mustard, and crackers all pair perfectly for a hearty meat and cheese spread,” the brand says. “Strawberry Bon Bons end this gift on a sweet note, and the specially designed box lid adds a festive touch!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pure Leaf Tea Unsweetened

Pure Leaf Tea, Unsweetened is on sale right now for $16.59. “I love the tea and can only get an 18 pack at Costco!” one fan said. “Best brand on the market. All their flavors are great. I drink the unsweetened because of zero calories,” another agreed.

Best Foods Real Mayonnaise

Best Foods Real Mayonnaise is a staple fridge condiment at $2.80 off right now. “My family only uses Best foods won’t try anything else,” one shopper said. “I love BF mayo. I never use any other. BF mayo is wonderful! My only complaint is that I use way too much of it,” another agreed.

Reynolds Wrap

Stock up on your Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil which is on sale right now for $22.99. “ONLY purchase reynolds brand foil..it’s the best! And the greatest price at Costco,” one shopper raved. “The aluminum foil is really reasonable for the money. You never run out!” another agreed (it’s a double pack).

Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon

Keep your vitamin D levels up even during the darker months with Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon ($16.99). “Excellent tasting canned salmon perfect for all kinds of salads and casseroles,” one Costco member said. “Fresh salmon is too high priced these days and is mostly farm-raised at my local grocery. Kirkland canned salmon has a nice enough flavor and is wild caught, so healthier,” another commented in the reviews.

Ritz Crackers

Costco has Ritz Crackers on sale for $3.30 off right now, which are perfect for snacking charcuterie. “I buy this huge box a few times a year. My husband is obsessed and will eat Ritz Cracker as a snack alone, with cheese and salami or peanut butter and jam,” one shopper shared.

Carmex Lip Balm

Keep chapped lips at bay this winter with Carmex Lip Balm, on sale for $9.99. “Makes for great stocking stuffers for the holiday season,” one shopper said. “I love this lip balm. Small tube can carry in my pocket. Great bulk price,” another commented.