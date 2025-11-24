7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Last Practically Forever

Buying Costco products in bulk often means you won’t have to shop again for a while, whether it’s paper towels or pantry staples. Some products are so durable they might even last you for years, and depending on how they are stored, will easily maintain quality. So which products do customers rave about for real longevity? Here are seven Costco items that will last you a very, very long time, according to shoppers.

Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap

The Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap ($14.99) will easily last you all year. “We have purchased Kirkland’s plastic wrap for several years. It is long lasting, seals well, and we love the sliding cutter. Highly recommended,” one customer said.

Kirkland Signature Wild Flower Honey

Kirkland Signature Wild Flower Honey ($14.99 for 5 lbs) lasts forever, shoppers say. “Discovering Kirkland’s Wildflower Honey was like hitting the jackpot. I’ve been buying it for years, and the quality has always been top notch,” one member shared. “I use it in my tea and drizzle it on my fruit and yogurt, among other things.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

SPAM Classic

Costco has SPAM Classic (eight cans for $27.99), a pantry staple that stays good for a long time. “I find Spam to be a versatile convenient food. We enjoy it fried, in casseroles, soups and in salads. Keeps well in my pantry. I can even feed it to my pets as a special treat. My family loves Spam burgers which are great and easy soup on those crazy busy days. I always keep some on hand,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

The Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup ($12.39 for a 33.8 oz container) is a fan-favorite Costco item for good reason. Unless you’re chugging syrup straight from the jug, this product will last a very long time. “Love the quality, taste and price of this maple syrup at Costco! Have been using it for cooking and baking for years. So good!” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

Costco shoppers can get 25 lbs of Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice for just $27.99. “We use this rice all the time. I make it in our instant pot and it turns out great every time,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water

The Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water ($18.99 for eight cans) is another pantry staple that will last you all year long. Costco also carries the Genova brand (six cans of Yellowfin Tuna for $17.99.

Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil

Costco shoppers joke that the Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil ($37.99 for 12 rolls) will basically last a lifetime. “This foil is my go to! So much more economical than grocery store foil and the quality is great! Sturdy,” one shopper said.