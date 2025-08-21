Costco sells a wide variety of items, ranging from ready-to-heat dinners and hot dogs to gourmet espresso machines $1,000 less than other stores. That’s what makes it such a fun place to shop, am I right? This month, there are so many awesome products to buy from the most popular sections of the store. Here are the 11 best Costco items from top categories this month.

Deli: Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks

Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks are a favorite with shoppers. Costco’s branded dogs are a 1/4 lb each, with a pack totaling almost 4 pounds for 14 links. “We are a very picky family about hot dogs. Generally we ONLY like the old fashioned kind in natural casings. But we all love these hotdogs! Great flavor but not over powering. Perfect blend of seasonings that don’t upset any of our stomachs either. And they are HUGE! I can’t find buns to fit them LOL. But I will still continue to buy them,” writes a shopper. “These are seriously the best hot dogs in the world. We use them as sausages and pizza toppings too. I highly recommend cooking in the air fryer,” adds another.

Deli: Del Real Foods Carnitas

Another great deli section find? Del Real Foods Carnitas is a delicious option. Serve the ready-to-heat meal in bowls or as tacos or burritos, and the kids won’t even know you didn’t spend all day in the kitchen. Right now, get it for $4.60 off two pouches.

Meat: Rastelli’s Antibiotic-free Chicken Breast and Thigh Pack

Costco sells lots of gourmet meat at the store, but you can also find great deals on the website. Rastelli’s Antibiotic-free Chicken Breast and Thigh Pack comes with 32 packs or 10 pounds of meat. Get it now for $20 off, bringing the price down to $109.99 until August 17. It’s a “great deal,” one shopper writes. “I like how half this box was thigh meat and half breast meat. All portions are individually wrapped which makes it easy to freeze and retrieve. No bone or fat.”

Meat: Miso Black Cod

Cook gourmet with 10 pounds of Miso Black Cod 7oz. The box comes with 20-25 pieces of fish, transforming your meal into a fine dining experience. The box is $289.99.

Bakery: David’s Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack

David’s Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack comes with 6 Rocky Road Brownies and 12 Chocolate Chunk Cookies for $29.99. “The absolutely to die for Rocky Road Brownie tray (comes in a separate box) barely made it to the freezer. These were better than any of my family secret recipes. Really Great Brownies! The second box had David’s great large chunk chocolate cookies. This box was polished off in one night – never made it to the freezer. Be warned these cookies are so very fresh & delicious – it’s hard to just eat one. Highly Recommend buying these,” writes a shopper.

Bakery: Hostess Cupcakes & Twinkies

Also in the bakery? A 32-pack box of Hostess Cupcakes & Twinkies for $10.99. “Great price and nice to have on hand for snack time. They cost twice as much at the local grocery store,” writes a shopper. “These arrived quickly. They were not damaged during shipping. They are fresh and delicious 😋. I highly recommend,” adds another.

Breakfast: Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola

Over in the breakfast aisle, pick up a fan favorite: Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola, a 35.3-ounce bag of USDA organic granola infused with probiotic cultures, is delicious and great for your gut.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Breakfast: Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

Costco is the best place to buy oatmeal. Get a 10-pound container of Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Rolled Oats for $8.79. “I have this every morning in the winter with either brown sugar or maple syrup. How i make it is i fill the electric water heater, plug it in and wait seconds for it to heat. (You can get it online at costco.com) i then pour the hot water over the oatmeal, place a lid on oatmeal bowl and let it sit while i drink my coffee. Once i am done with my coffee, the oatmeal is nice and cooled some and ready to be eaten. I found this is the best way to cook it because you are not over cooking it and get more of its nutritional benefits,” one shopper writes.

Drinks: Gatorade

Gatorade Zero Sugar Thirst Quencher, Variety Pack, 12 fl oz, 28-count, and Gatorade Thirst Quencher Variety Pack are $3.50 off. The zero sugar comes with Glacier Freeze, Lemon Lime, and Berry, while the OG comes with Fierce Fruit Punch, invigorating Frost Glacier Freeze, and tangy Fierce Blue Cherry.

Restaurant Gift Cards: Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Costco is the best place to buy gift cards. Pick up two Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse $50 eGift Cards ($100 Value) for just $80 and feast on gourmet meats and salads, all you can eat.

Small Kitchen Appliances: Jura S8 Automatic Coffee Machine

If you drink espresso and feel like splurging on a gourmet machine, the Jura S8 Automatic Coffee Machine is a steal, just $2,399.99 compared to $3,299.95 at other stores. “I’ve used Jura for the last 10 years, my J6 was working but started to act up..so I order the new S8. I am floored at how great coffee is and the other drinks. Easy as pie to make milk based drinks and clean the machine afterward. While this is not a cheap option I know I will have it for years to come. And I feel like I upgraded from a sedan to a space ship! Machine is super easy to set up and use..and the touch buttons are wonderful. Love my new Jura!” writes a shopper.