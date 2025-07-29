7 Best Costco Items That are “Luxury for Less” This Month

Costco is a one stop-shopping destination for everything from milk and eggs to canned fish and Wagyu beef. Mixed in with all the staple grocery items are some hidden gem luxury items shoppers can snap up at very competitive prices. From snacks and sweets to fancy fish and meats, the warehouse chain has very impressive deals and bargains on a variety of high-end products. Here are seven Costco items that feel like true luxury for less this month.

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Collection Gift Box

The Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Collection Gift Box ($54.99) is truly an affordable luxury. Shoppers love giving them as gifts, and of course enjoying the chocolates themselves. “Godiva chocolates are simply the best! I am happy to see Costco has made assortment boxes available to its customers at different Holiday times,” one member said.

Crown Maple Madagascar Vanilla Infused Syrup

The Crown Maple Madagascar Vanilla Infused Syrup is another fan-favorite item. “Stopped by my local Costco today and found the Barrel Aged Crown Maple Syrup. Picked up a couple. I’m hooked! Picking up more tomorrow,” one customer raved.

La Terra Fina Cheddar Jack & Roasted Peppers Dip

La Terra Fina’s Cheddar Jack & Roasted Peppers Dip & Spread is delicious and available at some Southeast Costcos for a limited time. “Pick some up for your next gathering and easily feed a crowd! This dip can be enjoyed chilled, but is especially delicious when you warm it up! We love it with tortilla chips, on sandwiches and in pasta,” said the Costco Empties Instagram account.

Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy

The Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy ($18.99) is another affordable treat. “This is a lot of delicious chocolate! One of the best special treats. I put half in a heart shaped pottery bowl for a gift and left the rest in the plastic box it comes in and put it in the freezer for later,” one customer said.

Rastelli’s Prime Petite Filet Mignons & Maine Lobster Tails

Costco has the Rastelli’s Angus Beef Prime Petite Filet Mignons & Wild Caught Maine Lobster Tails on sale for $159.99, down from $199.99. “OMG I ordered these steaks and lobster tails for a holiday meal with the family. The steaks were out of this world,” one happy shopper said. “I could have cut them with a butter knife and the lobster tails were delicious and just the right size to go with the steaks. I will be buying these again.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sencha Naturals Everyday Matcha Green Tea Powder

This high-quality Sencha Naturals Everyday Matcha Green Tea Powder is $49.99 for a 3-pack. “Amazing for Iced Matcha Lattes. I first heat a small amount of water + sugar to make a simple syrup then use a froth blender wand to mix matcha in. Poor over a glass of iced milk and it is even better than what you’d get at a cafe! I think the price is an amazing value for what you get,” one shopper said.

Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles With Sea Salt

Costco shoppers rave about the Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles With Sea Salt ($39.99). “Life is hard, we deserve good chocolate! These are even better than the Godiva dark chocolate that Costco sometimes carries. You get a soft ganache middle with a touch of sea salt. Enjoy!!” one member said.