Costco is always running several different promotions in warehouses and online. Insider tip: Some of the hottest deals aren’t actually offered at your local store because they are so good. Instead, you have to take advantage of them on the Costco website. This week, I just learned about the latest offers, and they are too good not to take advantage of. Here are the 11 best Costco online-only items just announced.

Roborock Qrevo MaxV Robot Vacuum and Mop

I have tried lots of robot vacuum-slash-mop combos and Roborock makes some of the most powerful options. Roborock Qrevo MaxV Robot Vacuum and Mop with 7,000 Pa Suction Power isn’t cheap, but gets the job done with gusto. Right now get it for $819.99 after $30 off on the Costco website.

N​​ellie’s Laundry Soda

N​​ellie’s Laundry Soda has amassed a cult following. The concentrated formula leaves clothes smelling naturally clean, quickly dissolving in hot or cold water. This super-sized bucket comes with enough powder for 800 loads, and is currently $20 off, down to $69.99.

KitchenAid 11-piece 5-ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set

If you are on the market for a new set of cookware don’t sleep on this deal. KitchenAid 11-piece 5-ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set is just $299.99 after $100 off. It comes with everything you need to stock your kitchen, 3 frying pans, 4 lids, 2 saucepans, a saute pan, and stockpot.

Kirkland Signature Fish Oil

So many shoppers swear by Kirkland Signature supplements as the best deals around. Currently Kirkland Signature Fish Oil 1000 mg., 400 Softgels, is even cheaper than usual, $18.49 after $3.50 off. The oil is sourced from wild-caught ocean fish, not farm-raised fish, and is United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Verified.

Chicago Steak Premium Angus Beef Butcher Assortment

The Costco meat department is famous for selling some of the best cuts of meat. However, the website offers even more variety and ways to save. This 8 pound assortment of Chicago Steak Premium Angus Beef Butcher comes with 17 packs of individually wrapped meat, including Premium Angus Beef Complete Trim Filet Mignons, Premium Angus Beef Boneless Strips, Premium Angus Beef Top Sirloins, Premium Angus Beef Ribeyes, Gourmet Steak Burgers 80% Lean 20% Fat, and steak seasoning. Get it for $50 off, or $169.99.

Red Bull Energy Drink

Now is the time to stock up on energy drinks. Costco has a sensational deal on its already unbeatable prices going on until June 8. Get 24 cans of Red Bull Energy Drinks, either regular or sugar-free, for $34.99 after $8. Not that there is a $3 2-day delivery charge.

Lavazza Caffé Espresso 100% Premium Arabica Coffee

Coffee has gotten increasingly expensive as a result of tariffs. I always buy Lavazza Caffé Espresso 100% Premium Arabica Coffee at Costco for my espresso machine. The 2.2-pound bag of whole espresso beans is seriously so cheap compared to other stores. Right now get it online for $5 off, just $15.99.

Yardistry 12′ x 16′ Gazebo with Aluminum Roof

Influencers are going wild over all the outdoor items at Costco this year, including the Yardistry 12′ x 16′ Gazebo with Aluminum Roof. You are going to pay significantly more for a gazebo anywhere else. Right now order it for $2,199.99 after $600 off, including delivery. Assembly required.

Oura Ring 4

The Oura ring, which tracks everything from your period cycle to activity and sleep, is amazing. Costco just got an exclusive bundle, including the Oura Ring 4 Gold Smart Ring, which comes with two chargers and one month of membership. Before ordering the ring, they recommend the ring sizer kit, $10 (which comes with a $10 Costco gift card), to select the accurate size. The gold ring is $499.99, but silver and black are only $349.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Casper Cooling Select 12″ Memory Foam Mattress

Costco sells a variety of mattresses, including name brands like Casper. Right now the Casper Cooling Select 12″ Memory Foam Mattress is on major sale. For example, the Full size is $399.99 after $150 off including shipping and handling. It also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings, so if you purchase multiple Costco Direct items on the same order, you can save even more money. If you buy two items, save $150, three items, $300, and so on.

Samsonite Blackstone 2-piece Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage Set

Do you have any summer trips planned? If yes, make sure to take advantage of this amazing luggage deal on the Costco website. Get a carry-on and checked suitcase for just $149.99. The Samsonite Blackstone 2-piece Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage Set comes in silver and blue, and have so many great features at an unbeatable price.