11 Best Costco “Online Only” Finds This Week

Costco shoppers frequently make jokes about visiting their local warehouse to grab a rotisserie chicken only to walk out with $200 worth of random snacks and goods, but many are sleeping on the Costco website. The warehouse chain has hundreds of deals and bargains restricted to online shopping, from top shelf seafood to beautiful olive oils, all of which can only be bought on the site. If you’re shopping for new college students or need to stock up on snacks and gifts, the online inventory has so many hidden gems. Here are 11 of the best Costco deals you can get right now, online only.

Manuka Health Raw Honey

Costco’s Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey ($74.99) is perfect for soothing sore throats, shoppers say. “This is one of the best Manuka honeys I’ve tried. Rich, smooth, and deeply soothing for the throat,” one said. “I take a small spoon every morning, especially during allergy season or when I feel a cold coming on. The quality feels premium and the taste is naturally strong but pleasant.”

Alaska Bairdi Snow Crab Sections

Costco has delicious Alaska Bairdi Snow Crab Sections at $319.99 for 10 lbs of crab. “If I could give this more than 5 stars I would! Fresh and delicious! Great price for the quality!” one happy shopper said. “This was the best crab legs we have had in a long time and we eat a lot of crab,” another agreed. “It was delivered as promised and very clean and full. We have already ordered again. I definitely recommend. Wish we could get them in the store but possibly wouldn’t be as fresh.”

Mayorga Organic Chia Seeds

Costco has two 3 lb packs of Mayorga Organic Chia Seeds for just $36.99. “I’ve been ordering these for a few years. They’re not the cheapest available, but they’re not the most expensive either, and they’re consistently good quality. I like that they’re organic and that I’m supporting a small company,” one member said.

Our Heroes’ Care Pack

The Our Heroes’ Care Pack is $56.99 for over 6.5 pounds of everyone’s favorite nuts and snacks and a wonderful gift, shoppers say. “What a great surprise I had when I received this box of nuts from Costco that I had ordered. The size of the cans were twice the size of what I thought they would be,” one member said. “The lucky gift recipient was as pleased to get it as I was to give it. I hope that Costco will bring this box of nuts back next year because I will be buying more than one box to use as gifts. Thanks Costco for always bringing me wonderful products to use.”

Grass Fed New Zealand Lamb Premium Selection Box

Costco has the Grass Fed New Zealand Lamb Premium Selection Box at $169.99 for 9.63 lbs. “Well I’m biased – I am from New Zealand and the grandson of a sheep farmer. But honestly, this lamb is awesome. Yes perhaps a little nostalgic as well because a little reminder of home. Impressed by the shipping, despite the heat here in Texas it arrived frozen,” on shopper said.

Comvita Raw Manuka Honey

The Comvita Certified UMF 20+ (MGO 829+) Raw Manuka Honey ($99.99 down from $149.99) is another fan-favorite item. “I use it for my acid reflux. I used to have sore throat every few months, but since I have swallowed half a spoon every morning before breakfast I haven’t had any in the past few years,” one Costco shopper said. “It is also good for burns releasing pain real fast. I even brought a little on some of my trips.”

Napa Valley Naturals Extra Virgin Organic Olive Oil

Napa Valley Naturals Extra Virgin Organic Olive Oil has a slightly confusing name (it’s actually from Spain, not the Napa Valley) but fans like it. “Great organic olive oil. Glass bottles, good color, mild taste,” one shopper said.

Mountain Creek Elk Ranch Ground Elk

Carnivores will love the Mountain Creek Elk Ranch Ground Elk ($159.99 for 10 lbs) and is very convenient for keeping frozen until use. “Individual 1 pound packs is ideal,” one shopper said. “Elk is way tastier than ground beef, turkey or bison. Arrived early, frozen, well-packed for any delays.”

G.O.A.T. FOODS Caramels.com Assortment

Costco has the G.O.A.T. FOODS Caramels.com Assortment (Sea Salt Vanilla Caramels, Butter Rum Caramels, Chocolate Brownie Caramels, and more) for $59.99. "Just received my order. I like caramels, but don't 'love' them. I LOVE these. Soft, creamy, flavorful. Best caramels I've ever put in my mouth. Wonderful!" one happy shopper said.

Dorm Room Snack Box

Costco’s Dorm Room Snack Box is a steal with 68 pieces for just $39.99. “My grandson said that this was the best snack box that I have sent to him. We will be ordering this again soon,” one member shared. “This gift box is a great way to send a little piece of home and brighten someone’s day. It’s also perfect for care packages, birthdays, or just as a fun surprise. Highly recommend for students or anyone who loves a great selection of snacks! 🍿🍪🥨,” another said.

Mazzetti Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

This beautiful bottle of Mazzetti Artistry Edition Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is $36.99 for 8.45 fl oz. “I found this full rich flavor delightful. I used it on salads, sliced tomatoes & mozzarella. It could also make a nice gift as a housewarming for those fans of balsamic vinegars. Came in a solid & attractive box too,” one shopper said.