5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Country Breakfast Platters, According to Diners

From biscuits and gravy to ham and eggs, these spots serve the top-rated morning platters.

A country breakfast, or a farmer’s breakfast, is a big, beautiful platter of food consisting of meat, eggs, potatoes, and bread, with big portions absolutely packed with rich flavor. These hearty meals are meant to be substantial, perfect for people doing hard labor all day but also anyone who just really enjoys a nice variety of breakfast foods. Whether you’re planning on doing chores on a farm or just spending the day lazing in the sun, these meals are not to be missed: Here are five chains with the best country breakfast platters out there, fans say.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins‘ Country Sausage Biscuit Breakfast is one of many hearty options on the menu: Two fresh baked sausage biscuits topped with cream gravy and American cheese, served with two eggs, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and the choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes. “Breakfast for dinner + warm memories = the Perkins way,” one fan said.

Waffle House

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Waffle House doesn’t disappoint with the Country Ham & Eggs Breakfast. “Did you know Waffle House is the only place to get old-fashioned dry salt cured country ham? Their ‘city ham’ on the menus is very good but country ham is a whole other dimension,” one diner said. “Ask for it on your next visit (it is not on the printed menu). You will be amazed.”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner’s Hickory Smoked Ham Steak served with two eggs, your choice of side, and a homemade biscuit or toast is a fan-favorite meal. “I had ham and eggs with country grits. Food was delish and I couldn’t finish what they gave me, the portions are generous. Priced to match as well,” one fan said.

Bob Evans

Diners love the Farmhand Biscuit Sandwich Platter at Bob Evans. “It was delicious,” one fan said. “An open face biscuit with sprinkle sausage, a fried egg, sausage gravy, and cheese. And a side of hash browns. Yum! Hash browns were perfect; crispy and not too oily. Biscuit was amazing and the gravy….. drool.”

Denny’s

Denny’s Country Fried Steak & Eggs is an excellent meal at any time of the day. This delicious menu item consists of chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy and served with two eggs, hash browns, and choice of bread. “From brunch yesterday – country fried steak, over easy eggs, buttered toast and hashbrowns w/ cheese n gravy in them from Denny’s!” one happy diner shared via Facebook, with a picture of their meal.