7 Best Breakfast Skillets at Chain Restaurants

Satisfy your morning cravings with these hearty, top-rated meals.

“Why would anybody ever eat anything besides breakfast food?” asks Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation, and she has a point: Good breakfast food can be whatever you want it to be, but the traditional breakfast platter of eggs, pancakes, waffles, hash browns, sausage, bacon, and so on remains enduringly popular across the country. These big, hearty meals can be adapted to taste and dietary preferences, but what they all have in common is they are absolutely delicious. Here are seven of the best breakfast skillets at chain restaurants right now.

Norms

West Coast diner Norms has an almost bewildering variety of breakfast platters on the menu, and that includes delicious skillets. The Country Kitchen Skillet contains bacon, ham, sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and jack and cheddar cheese over a double portion of hash browns, topped with country gravy and two eggs. That’s not all! Each skillet is served with a choice of toast, english muffin, biscuits and gravy, or two buttermilk hotcakes. Add bottomless coffee to that meal and you’re all set.

Bob Evans Whole Hog Breakfast Skillet

Bob Evans has some excellent breakfast platters, and The Whole Hog breakfast skillet is no exception: This meal includes two strips of crispy bacon, two sausage patties, two sausage links, one slice of hickory-smoked ham, two farm-fresh eggs cooked-to-order, one hotcake, and one slice of brioche French toast. Diners can choose between home fries or hash browns but if you have room after all that food, you’re a champion.

Perkins Big Country Sunrise Skillet

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Perkins American Food Co. has plenty of all-day breakfast items, including the Big Country Sunrise Skillet. This meal includes pork sausage, Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ham, American cheese, and cream gravy with two eggs served over crispy smashed tots. While not a skillet, hungry diners will love the Country Fried Steak & Eggs for another filling, hearty meal.

Cracker Barrel Campfire Breakfast Skillet

Cracker Barrel is famous for its seasonal skillets, and this year there is a new addition to the menu: The Campfire Breakfast Skillet. This generous portion of food includes bacon, sliced smoked sausage, peppers, onions, and Colby cheese, over three scrambled eggs. The skillet is served with campfire-seasoned breakfast potatoes and biscuits for a big, hearty breakfast.

Denny’s Santa Fe Skillet

The Santa Fe Skillet at Denny’s is packed with flavor: This breakfast is made with tasty chorizo sausage, fire-roasted bell peppers and onions, mushrooms and seasoned red-skinned potatoes. Topped with Cheddar cheese and eggs, this is perfect for those who like a little more heat in their breakfast skillets.

Village Inn Ultimate Skillet

Village Inn has several impressive breakfast skillets on the menu, from the flavorful Rio Grande Skillet to the Garden Fresh Skillet—there’s even a Chicken Fried Steak Skillet. The Ultimate Skillet is one of the most hearty options, with two bacon strips, two sausage links, diced ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese, served on country potatoes with scrambled eggs, toast or pancakes. There will definitely be leftovers.

Skillets Big Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Skillet

Skillets name and logo is literally a skillet, so you know you’re in good hands at this Florida chain. The Big Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Skillet is a classic option made with a buttermilk biscuit covered in meaty gravy, and served with two eggs and skillets potatoes. Don’t sleep on their pancakes and waffle platters, either.