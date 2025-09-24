7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Country-Fried Steak

Country-fried steak, also known as chicken-fried steak, is a staple Southern menu item and a favorite for diners and home cooks alike. This pan-fried steak is made with tenderized cube beef cooked like fried chicken and usually served with mashed potatoes and gravy. While many people have their own family recipes they swear by, lots of chain restaurants are serving up country-fried steak customers rave about. Here are seven eateries where the country-fried steak is absolutely delicious.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a Country-Fried Sirloin made from a hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin steak served crispy and golden and topped with cream gravy. “The best meal ever! My favorite 🤤” one fan commented via Instagram.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has Country-Fried Steak on its Comfort Food Menu, hand-breaded on Texas toast with country gravy. Each order comes with two sides, and guests can choose from options like Broccoli Cheese Casserole, Homemade Queso and Bacon Fries, and Loaded Baked Potato.

Huddle House

Huddle House has a Country-Fried Steak Dinner on the menu. Each plate consists of a battered beef steak served with white pepper country gravy. This menu item includes Texas toast or a buttery, fluffy biscuit and two sides. “The CFS was hot and delicious. And, the milk gravy nice & thick,” one diner said.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has a Country-Fried Steak topped with White Pepper Gravy on the menu. There’s also a Chopped Steak entree consisting of 1/2 lb. chopped steak smothered with brown gravy, Brewski Onions and sautéed mushrooms.

Eat’n Park

Eat’n Park’s Country-Fried Steak is a filling, indulgent plate of comfort food. “A southern comfort classic! Our tender sirloin steak fried golden brown and smothered with our southern-style gravy. Served with your choice of two sides and Italian bread,” the chain says. “Food was good. Had country fried steak for breakfast and 4 piece chicken for dinner, was tasty and salad was generous,” one diner shared.

Bob Evans

Bob Evan’s Country-Fried Steak is served with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans. “I’m pretty much a food snob but Bob Evans Country fried steak is my comfort food and so will stop for it from time to time. Just had some last week. Extra gravy and those yeasty dinner roles. Pretty perfect,” one fan said via Facebook.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Country-Fried Steak is breaded and golden-fried steak topped with sawmill gravy, and served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. While the chain gets good reviews from some, others say there is inconsistency so you might notice differences depending on location.