These chains serve massive king crab legs seafood lovers swear by.

King crab legs are considered a delicacy by seafood lovers. Known for hosting sweet, tender, rich crab meat, these super-sized legs aren’t easy to find and usually cost a pretty penny. However, some chain restaurants reliably have them on the menu. Where can you feast on the biggest and most delicious king crab legs? Here are 6 chain restaurants with bigger king crab legs than any other chains.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster serves big king crab clusters that diners appreciate, especially for the price. “I know the foodies are going to hate me for saying this, Red Lobster has great crab legs,” a Facebooker said. “You’re right! And as a professional cook I’ve always kinda ‘side eyes’ Red Lobster – but my boyfriend took me there for Valentine’s Day a few years ago and it was so good! We had a good affordable dinner that tasted great,” another agreed.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack serves big legs under the “crab lovers” section of the menu, ranging from Snow Crab to King, depending on the type of meat you prefer. You can also order the Crab Daddy Feast, which comes with an assortment of Snow, Dungeness, and King Crab. “We each got two large clusters of crab legs, one corn on the cob and a red potato,” one diner said. “All covered in spicy old bay spices. It was a big and very tasty bucket. It took some time and a little work, but we devoured in all. The crab was just so great dipped butter and spritzed with lemon. The meat was sweet and cooked perfectly. It was a great meal.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill offers a seasonal crab leg special, often featuring a full pound of crab legs served with spicy sherry butter and two sides.

Chart House

Chart House serves king crab legs by the pound, with ocean views included in the price. Choose from Wild Caught King Crab or King Crab. “We began with the Lobster Spring Rolls… excellent and perfect to share. My wife loved the Spiced Ahi Tuna… I had the Alaskan King Crab Legs, so amazing! The baked potato was a great accompaniment. Cheesecake was excellent. Very impressed with all the food.” a diner at the New York location wrote on TripAdvisor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Boiling Crab

The Boiling Crab has a few crab options, including Blue Crab, Dungeness Crab, Snow Crab Legs, and King Crab Legs. You choose which one you want, along with the sauce and spice of your choice. “Good food and big portions. Average service. Get the crabs and a bag of shrimps are more than enough for two people,” one diner said.

Crabby’s Dockside

At Crabby’s Dockside, the Alaska Wild Bairdi Crab is “a house favorite! One and a half pounds, served steamed -OR- garlic butter and old bay roasted,” they write. Expect to pay market price.