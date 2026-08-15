5 Best Delis in America, According to Diners

These famous eateries serve towering pastrami sandwiches and classic comfort food.

The humble deli is one of the most beloved institutions in the U.S., serving up delicious, no-frills food including cold cuts, smoked salmon, soups, sandwiches, and so much more. Many also double as diners or restaurants diners return to again and again, secure in the knowledge they will get only the best of everything whether it’s an egg salad or top-quality imported Italian prosciutto. Obviously there are hundreds of independent delis across the country customers appreciate, but which ones are the best? Here are five instantly recognizable delis that have fully earned their reputation for excellence.

Katz’s Delicatessen, New York City

Katz’s Delicatessen was founded in 1888 and remains one of the most iconic delis in the U.S. “Yes, there is usually a line. Yes, it is busy. But Katz’s has been doing this since 1888, and there is a reason generations of New Yorkers and visitors keep coming back,” one fan said. “The pastrami is the star of the show. Tender, smoky, peppery, and sliced right in front of you. The brisket is outstanding as well, and the potato latkes are worth saving room for.”

Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant, Los Angeles

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Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant is a Los Angeles institution, famous for their legendary hand-sliced hot pastrami. “This place is literally one of the most beautiful things you could see in this area,” one diner said. “Don’t pass up the chance to try the pastrami chili cheese fries either. There’s too many good things. I ate my sandwich so fast it almost evaporated.”

Canter’s Delicatessen, Los Angeles

Another Los Angeles staple since 1931, Canter’s Delicatessen is the place to go for corned beef, matzo ball soup and so much more. “This place was absolutely amazing. We came here with our 4 kids and they absolutely loved the food,” one diner raved. “My husband and I shared the open face brisket sandwich and the Reuben pastrami. I had the matzo ball soup as well and it was so tasty.”

Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, Chicago

Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen is a historic Chicago deli, serving mile-high sandwiches since 1942. “In the words of the person who told me about it, the Reuben sandwich is nothing short of transcendent,” one diner shared. “While it’s expensive, the sandwich is PILED high with corned beef (or your meat of choice). The size along with the quality makes it well worth the cost.”

Brent’s Deli, Los Angeles

Brent’s Deli is a small Los Angeles chain getting rave reviews from diners for its outstanding sandwiches, chili, soups, and more. “I ordered the pastrami sandwich, obviously, and latkes,” one customer said. “The latter came with sour cream and cherry applesauce. The portions were huge and the flavor was downright phenomenal. At the counter, I was able to watch the prep right in front of me, and the service was incredibly attentive. They make you feel like a wanted guest, not a customer. I will 100% be back. It warms my heart that such a classic, beautiful, wholesome, and delicious establishment such as this still exists.”