7 Regional Fried Chicken Chains Worth a Road Trip, According to Diners

Diners recommend traveling for these top regional spots.

There are plenty of excellent fried chicken chains, but which ones are road trip-worthy? We’re talking about chicken fried to golden perfection plus sides and drinks so good they’re worth the trip alone. Whether it’s chicken tenders or whole pieces, Southern-style or spicy, these chicken items are so good diners rave about them. If you’re planning to hit the road in search of the best chicken ever, the following spots are worth your attention: Here are seven regional fried chicken chains worth a long drive, fans say.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is a rapidly-expanding Tennessee-based chain serving up outstanding fried chicken and sides. “There is no better southern fried chicken than Gus World Famous Fried Chicken!” one diner shared. “It’s a must in the south and this place is where to get it in Austin. All the southern sides and sweet tea your heart desires in a no frills friend chicken joint. Great staff, great and quick service. It’s a place not to miss of you want a great southern fried chicken meal and then some.”

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken has the best chicken, iced tea, and sides, diners rave. “Can’t say enough,” one fan shared. “The most delicious, juicy and crunchy chicken we ever had ever period! The portions are generous and large and I could taste how fresh everything was.”

Foosackly’s

Foosackly’s is based on the Gulf Coast, serving up delicious chicken fingers diners love. “When I moved to Florida Foosackleys became my favorite place because they ALWAYS SERVE FRESH FOOD!! THANK YOU for always giving great service & giving Pensacola a reliable place to get fresh food that is delicious & juicy & affordable!” one fan said.

Golden Chick

Golden Chick is a Texas-based chain with delicious fried chicken, tenders, and family meals. “Golden Chick never misses! The chicken was fresh, crispy, and seasoned just right — not too salty, just full of flavor. The fries were hot and crunchy, and the service was super friendly and quick,” one diner said.

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Express is another excellent Texas chicken chain with locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. “Love to go by here and get some gizzards. They are always freshly cooked and I do not mind sitting in the front to get them hot and fresh,” one fan said.

Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s has locations throughout Florida and the South for diners to feast on the chain’s iconic chicken tenders, wraps, sandwiches, and more. “We were driving around aimlessly looking for dinner and stopped here because I was incredulous that a chain had such an incredible star rating but it absolutely lives up to it,” one fan said of the Monroe, GA location. “The service was so far above and beyond what you would expect from fast food.”

Bush’s Chicken

Bush’s Chicken is a Texas-based chain serving up fan-favorite fried chicken and sides, plus regional favorites like fried gizzards and liver. “I love their chicken, always very good. Unfortunately, their closest location to me is in Brenham (which is about 45 minutes drive for me). I do make the trip occasionally – yes their chicken is that good!” one fan said.