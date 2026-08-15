5 Restaurant Chains With the Best General Tso’s Chicken, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for this popular Chinese-American dish.

General Tso’s chicken is one of the first things I look for on a Chinese restaurant menu as it’s a family favorite dish—what could be better than spicy chicken tossed in sauce with plenty of vegetables? While Orange Chicken is a more commonly-found dish, some chains specifically highlight General Tso’s on a permanent basis, and diners can’t get enough. If you’re in the mood for this Chinese-American classic, add the following spots to your list: Here are five chains with the best General Tso’s chicken, according to fans.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

The Spicy General Tso’s Chicken at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is a delicious dish made with crispy chicken, garlic, carrots, scallions, red bell peppers, and bean sprouts, tossed in a Sriracha sesame sauce with chili paste and chili flakes. The food is always tasty, delicious, and as spicy as I want it to be… Spicy General Tso, Mongolian, Thai Dynamite and Kung Pao are my favorites. Do not skip the Dan Dan Noodles!!” one fan shared.

Manchu Wok

Manchu Wok’s General Tso Chicken is made with crispy breaded chicken tossed in General Tso’s sauce with garlic, sesame oil, and broccoli florets. “Have always had great food and experience here! Fresh hot and quick HIGHLY Recommend have been eat hear for years and never once have I been disappointed!” one diner said.

Home Eat

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The General Tso’s Chicken at Home Eat is a delicious fried chicken dish with chili peppers and broccoli. “The general tsos chicken was crispy and saucy. The combination fried rice was delicious and paired well with the chicken,” one diner said.

Chin Chin

Chin Chin is our go-to spot here in LA for excellent Chinese food: The General Tso Chicken is made with dark meat chicken and chili peppers in a spicy, sweet and savory sauce, garnished with green onions. “Chin Chin is such a solid spot. My friend and I ordered the General Tso’s, Mongolian beef, peanut noodles, and the Garlic Chili Crisp Wontons, and everything was so delicious,” one fan said.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s has its own spin on the General Tso’s chicken with their Chang’s Spicy Chicken: Chicken wok-tossed in a signature sweet-spicy chili sauce with green onions. “Everything was very good!! I ordered the Chang’s Spicy Chicken with Fried Rice, the Crispy Honey Chicken with Brown Rice, and the Veggie Spring Rolls,” one diner shared.