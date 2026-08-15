Diners recommend these Korean BBQ chains for flavorful meats and all-you-can-eat options.

Korean BBQ has become increasingly popular stateside. I have noticed so many new K-BBQ and hot pot restaurants popping up all over the place, as diners have discovered just how delicious the cook-your-own food experience can be. Many of these places are all-you-can-eat and include a buffet experience, but not all. Where should you try Korean BBQ? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best Korean BBQ, according to diners.

Gen Korean BBQ House

Gen Korean BBQ House is a high-energy all-you-can-eat feast in a modern table-grill experience. Currently, there are over 50 locations primarily in California, Texas, Hawaii, and expanding across several other states. Diners love the trendy, club-like music and atmosphere, and the wide selection of marinated meats. “I love the bulgogi and beef belly,” an Instagrammer wrote in a video review.

Baekjeong

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Baekjeong is a premium traditional Korean charcoal BBQ focusing heavily on high-grade beef and pork cuts, famously co-founded by chef Kang Ho-dong. There are locations in both Southern and Northern California and a few in the Pacific Northwest. “It’s super approachable, high quality and they grill the meat for you so all you have to do is eat,” a Redditor says.

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot offers both traditional table-top Korean BBQ grills and individual hot pot soup stations. There are currently close to 100 restaurants from coast-to-coast. “My wife loves it and the prices aren’t too bad,” a Redditor says. “It’s delicious! Went there just a couple of weeks ago and looking forward to going back. For two ppl it was about $100 for both the bbq and the hotpot for two people; however, if you choose one or the other it does get cheaper. I’ve been to other hotpot and k-bbq places before and this place was a lot cleaner and much friendlier than others I’ve been to,” another says.

Mr. BBQ

Mr. BBQ is another popular, quickly growing Korean BBQ chain. “My go-to spot has been Mr. BBQ in Fullerton. Downside is they get super busy and you can wait a long time to be seated. I like the steamed egg and generally have had good experiences with their service and the food,” a Redditor says. “The food is great but the atmosphere is so fun and they have some of the best staff of any KBBQ place. It’s one of my favorite spots so celebrate birthdays. The last few times I’ve been, my friend group has gotten our servers to take soju shots with us,” another added.

Top Pot

Top Pot, a newer Korean-style BBQ and hot pot-centric spot, not only offers an all-you-can-eat hot pot soup or grilled meat experience, but also an extensive hot bar selection. They have everything from dumplings and fried rice to jello and cheesecake, and all are consistently delicious. “Sauce bar HUGE. Had hot and cold bar too in addition to AYCE meats and veg. Definitely good place to go to experience Korean BBQ. On the pricy side but very worth it,” a Redditor says.