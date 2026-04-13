7 Popular Steakhouses With the Best Dry-Aged Bone-In Ribeye, According to Diners

These top restaurant chains are serving the highest-quality cuts.

Dry-aged steak has an unmistakable texture and flavor, especially a dry-aged ribeye: This harder-to-find cut is a little more pricey than the regular steaks but worth every penny. “Dry-aged beef has a bold, earthy, and intense flavor experience that’s hard to forget,” say the experts at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. “If you crave complexity, dry-aged steak will steal your heart in a way that normal steak cannot replicate.” So where can diners enjoy this beautiful cut of steak? Here are seven steakhouses that serve the most delicious dry-aged bone-in ribeye fans rave about.”

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

The 28 oz 35-Day Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye at Sullivan’s Steakhouse is a showstopper of a steak. “We decided to get the Tomahawk Ribeye and Lobster Tails special, since I’d REALLY been wanting to try the Tomahawk,” one diner said. “It’s a little pricey, so I hadn’t ordered it before, but I really wanted to try it, to see if it’s worth it… The Tomahawk was SUPERB! You could cut it with a fork, and it melted in your mouth!”

Larsen’s Steakhouse

Larsen’s Steakhouse has a 24 oz. Prime Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye on the menu, plus a mammoth 48 oz. Prime Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeye diners are obsessed with. “One of the best steaks I have ever had in my life. Try the Tomahawk steak and savor it. We will be back for sure!” one said.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Guests at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse can feast on the 36 Day Dry Aged 26 oz Bone-in Ribeye, heavily marbled with rich beef flavor. “Amazing restaurant – fabulous food, service, special place for a celebration,” one diner said. “The bison filet, 36 day ribeye, wine selections are on par with top restaurants all over the US.”

Steak 44

The 45 Day Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye at Steak 44 is 22 oz of delicious rich beef guests love. “I went with the dry-aged ribeye and WOW… absolutely unreal. Perfectly cooked, insanely flavorful, and so tender it practically melted in my mouth. Easily one of the best steaks I’ve ever had,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BOA Steakhouse

BOA Steakhouse has a popular 15 Day Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye on the menu. “Very Good Steakhouse. Order the Hamachi Crudo, Jumbo Shrimp Scampi, Bone-In Filet, and 15 Day Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye. Very Delicious,” one fan said.

Oak Steakhouse

Oak Steakhouse offers a 20 oz Dry Aged Bone-In Prime Ribeye at certain locations, made from certified Angus Beef. “We got filet mignon, dry-aged prime bone-in ribeye, bone marrow, charcuterie, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, and cocktails and it was all fantastic,” one diner shared.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has a beautiful 16 oz Prime Dry-Aged Ribeye on the menu diners love. “The steaks were prepared nicely,” one guest shared. “16 oz prime dry aged is an excellent choice with lots of flavor.”