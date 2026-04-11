5 Popular Steakhouses With the Best Porterhouse and Creamed Spinach

Five steakhouses known for standout porterhouse and creamed spinach.

If you are going to splurge on a steak, and I’m not only talking about money, but also in terms of indulgence, there is no better cut than a porterhouse. The genius of the large slab of meat is that you get the best of both worlds – or at least my two favorite types of steak: A fork-tender filet mignon and a tasty piece of New York strip. The only thing that can make the meal even more decadent? A steakhouse-style creamed spinach. Where should you go for the perfect pairing? Here are 5 popular steakhouses serving the best porterhouse and creamed spinach.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille’s dry-aged and thick porterhouse lives up to its reputation as one of the most delicious in the category. The 24-ounce Dry-Aged Porterhouse is a favorite with customers, who regularly order it with the classic Béchamel-based spinach dish, served “nicely hot and wonderfully spiced – awesome!” a Yelper writes. ” Another adds that the side is “perfectly prepared too.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s sizzling porterhouse has a buttery finish that completes the tasty steak. “It’s too bad this subreddit doesn’t allow videos. The picture doesn’t do it justice. My personal favorite steakhouse steak. I love it so much,” a Redditor shared. “Ruth’s Chris is usually very consistent,” adds a Facebook user. And, the clove-spiced creamed spinach, “a Ruth’s classic,” is “incredible; very creamy and flavorful,” a Yelper says.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle’s massive porterhouse with rich marbling is worth the hefty price tag, according to customers. The 24 oz. Prime porterhouse steak is a signature, thick-cut, bone-in offering that is undeniably the best. “My porterhouse was delicious,” one diner writes in a TripAdvisor review, adding it was “cooked perfect.” And the creamed spinach is decadent and meaty, made with smoked bacon, eggs, mushrooms, and aged sharp cheddar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse’s large-format Porterhouse—usually around 32 or 36 oz and meant for two— is dry-aged for enhanced flavor. “When the steak arrived, it was mostly cut in portions from the bone, but still attached. It was fantastic. There was not one bite of the steak I did not thoroughly enjoy. It was great to the last bite,” a TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. And, diners also love the spinach. “My creamed spinach was very good!” a Yelper attested. “The spinach was AMAZING!!!” another added.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse’s platter-sized Porterhouse Steak is an indulgent and impressive cut. “Quality steak, great overall experience. Porterhouse and Bone-in ribeye was the best I’ve had,” a Yelper says. “My porterhouse was delicious,” and “cooked perfectly,” another says. And, the spinach is so good, “you will never be able to eat Capital Grille creamed spinach again,” says a Yelper.