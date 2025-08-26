7 Chains Serving the Best Dry-Rubbed Ribs

There is nothing like a good dry rub on ribs, slowly transforming a simple rack of meat into a ridiculously tasty treat with a beautifully crispy, textured exterior. Many BBQ pros swear by their own proprietary dry rubs for resulting in the most flavorful, fall-off-the-bone tenderness, and for those who aren’t pitmasters, there are so many restaurants where customers can indulge in the most delicious smoked meats you can get. Here are seven chains serving up dry-rubbed ribs customers can’t get enough of.

Rudy’s BBQ

Rudy’s BBQ is famous for its delicious, fall-off-the-bone dry rubbed ribs. “Our pits are 100% wood fired with oak, a slower burning wood than the mesquite used by others. Along with time and oak, we cook with a dry spice that ensures each plate of Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is perfectly ready for you,” the chain says.

Chili’s

Chili’s famous ribs are dry-rubbed before being slow cooked and coated with sauce. “I tried a half myself and (line cook Z3 here) they are sooo much better being smoked in oak instead of pecan and the way we caramelize the bbq on the ribs adds a perfect touch,” one Redditor said.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque calls its St. Louis ribs a real labor of love: St. Louis–cut, hand-rubbed, painted with our own barbeque sauce, and served with Texas toast. The chain has “Rib Bone Tuesdays” where guests can enjoy ribs by the bone at a discount all day long.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ribs are prepared with a dry rub before being slow cooked in foil, grilled, and based with sauce. “Had the Ribeye and ribs combo the other night. Their ribs are solid for a chain restaurant,” one Redditor said. Another revealed the ribs take three days to prepare from start to finish.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit has spectacular dry-rub ribs on the menu. “Dickey’s always starts with a great rib rub, like Dickey’s Signature Rib Rub which includes ground cumin, salt, garlic a sugar and maybe a few secret ingredients,” the chain says. “After slathering the ribs with the rub, we place the ribs in the smoker bone-side down. This allows the smoke to channel under the ribs and achieve an overall smoky, savory flavor.”

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ serves up delicious dry-rubbed St. Louis ribs.”The smoked wings, brisket, and baby back ribs were all moist and tender–just perfect. Garlic bread and coleslaw were also perfect,” one fan said via Yelp.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones Signature Baby Back Ribs are seasoned and hand-rubbed, house-smoked for 4 hours and flavored with a sweet and smokey BBQ sauce. “Meat is what we do and we do it like no one else. From our sweet and smokey BBQ platters to a tabletop grill with all you can meat, our meat masters carve everything you crave,” the company says.