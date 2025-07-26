8 Best Dunkin’ Orders to Lose Love Handles
Dunkin’ is best known for serving up sugary, carby, and deliciously sweet donuts and Munchkins, which are the opposite of a diet food. However, other healthier and nutritious options are available at the chain if you are on a weight loss journey. “If you’re looking for healthy options, without sabotaging your fitness goals, especially when trying to target those stubborn love handles, Dunkin’ Donuts has some surprisingly smart options,” says Nicole Blasi, Nutrition Coach and Certified Personal Trainer at Life Time Chestnut Hill. “The key is moderation, smart swaps, and enjoying your food choices so that you adhere to your diet and remain consistent.” The goal, according to Blasi? “Keep calories, sugar, and saturated fat in check—while getting adequate protein and fiber that will help you stay fuller longer.” Here are 8 of the Best Dunkin’ orders that can fit into a balanced diet while you work on trimming your waistline and hitting your goals.
Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap
The first item Blasi recommends is the Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap. What makes it healthy? “Light, low calorie and clean protein,” she says.
- Calories: ~180
- Protein: ~7g
Turkey Sausage Wake-Up Wrap
Her second pick for a meal at Dunkin’ is the Turkey Sausage Wake-Up Wrap. Why is it healthy? “Good lean protein source and lower in fat than bacon or sausage options,” she says.
- Calories: ~280
- Protein: ~11g
Multigrain Thin Bagel with Light Cream Cheese
Order number three is perfect for any bagel lover. Blasi recommends the Multigrain Thin Bagel with Light Cream Cheese. What makes it healthy? “More fiber than regular bagels and lower total calories; just watch the cream cheese portion size,” she says.
- Calories: ~320 (bagel thin) + ~70 (light cream cheese)
Hot or Iced Coffee with Skim Milk or Almond Milk
If you need a caffeine fix, avoid calorie-dense sweet drinks and order a Hot or Iced Coffee with Skim Milk or Almond Milk without sugar. “Caffeine boost without excess calories or sugar. Avoid flavor swirls, since they add 150+ calories,” she says.
- Calories: 15–50 depending on milk and size
Egg White & Veggie Omelet Bites
Another delicious breakfast order that is nutritionist-approved? Egg White & Veggie Omelet Bites. “High in protein and very low in carbs; great for a low-calorie, filling snack,” she says.
- Calories: ~180 for 2 bites
- Protein: ~13g
English Muffin
If you want something simple, order a plain English Muffin. ” A low-calorie alternative to croissants or bagels; pair with egg white & veggie omelet bites for balance,” she says.
- Calories: ~140
Unsweetened Iced Green Tea
Another option to get a quick pick-me-up in the form of a drink? Unsweetened Iced Green Tea. “Refreshing and hydrating with antioxidants and no added sugar,” she says.
- Calories: 0
Medium Cold Brew with Skim Milk
Her last drink order option is the Medium Cold Brew with Skim Milk with no sugar. You can “add cinnamon or nutmeg if you want flavor without calories,” she says. What makes it great? “Low calorie and great boost of energy,” she says.
- Calories: ~25–40