8 Best Dunkin’ Orders to Lose Love Handles

Dunkin’ is best known for serving up sugary, carby, and deliciously sweet donuts and Munchkins, which are the opposite of a diet food. However, other healthier and nutritious options are available at the chain if you are on a weight loss journey. “If you’re looking for healthy options, without sabotaging your fitness goals, especially when trying to target those stubborn love handles, Dunkin’ Donuts has some surprisingly smart options,” says Nicole Blasi, Nutrition Coach and Certified Personal Trainer at Life Time Chestnut Hill. “The key is moderation, smart swaps, and enjoying your food choices so that you adhere to your diet and remain consistent.” The goal, according to Blasi? “Keep calories, sugar, and saturated fat in check—while getting adequate protein and fiber that will help you stay fuller longer.” Here are 8 of the Best Dunkin’ orders that can fit into a balanced diet while you work on trimming your waistline and hitting your goals.

Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap

The first item Blasi recommends is the Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap. What makes it healthy? “Light, low calorie and clean protein,” she says.

Calories: ~180

Protein: ~7g

Turkey Sausage Wake-Up Wrap

Her second pick for a meal at Dunkin’ is the Turkey Sausage Wake-Up Wrap. Why is it healthy? “Good lean protein source and lower in fat than bacon or sausage options,” she says.

Calories: ~280

Protein: ~11g

Multigrain Thin Bagel with Light Cream Cheese

Order number three is perfect for any bagel lover. Blasi recommends the Multigrain Thin Bagel with Light Cream Cheese. What makes it healthy? “More fiber than regular bagels and lower total calories; just watch the cream cheese portion size,” she says.

Calories: ~320 (bagel thin) + ~70 (light cream cheese)

Hot or Iced Coffee with Skim Milk or Almond Milk

If you need a caffeine fix, avoid calorie-dense sweet drinks and order a Hot or Iced Coffee with Skim Milk or Almond Milk without sugar. “Caffeine boost without excess calories or sugar. Avoid flavor swirls, since they add 150+ calories,” she says.

Calories: 15–50 depending on milk and size

Egg White & Veggie Omelet Bites

Another delicious breakfast order that is nutritionist-approved? Egg White & Veggie Omelet Bites. “High in protein and very low in carbs; great for a low-calorie, filling snack,” she says.

Calories: ~180 for 2 bites

Protein: ~13g

English Muffin

If you want something simple, order a plain English Muffin. ” A low-calorie alternative to croissants or bagels; pair with egg white & veggie omelet bites for balance,” she says.

Calories: ~140

Unsweetened Iced Green Tea

Another option to get a quick pick-me-up in the form of a drink? Unsweetened Iced Green Tea. “Refreshing and hydrating with antioxidants and no added sugar,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Calories: 0

Medium Cold Brew with Skim Milk

Her last drink order option is the Medium Cold Brew with Skim Milk with no sugar. You can “add cinnamon or nutmeg if you want flavor without calories,” she says. What makes it great? “Low calorie and great boost of energy,” she says.