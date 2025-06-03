Dunkin’ Just Introduced Wild New Summer Menu

Summer is here, and Dunkin’ is ready for it. Starting now and continuing into the summer months, the fast food chain is introducing a range of exciting new food and drinks. From innovative Refreshers to delicious-sounding donuts and breakfast foods – and even a frozen coffee with ice cream – there will be no lack of yum going on at Dunkin‘. Here are 12 new menu items in stores and coming soon this summer.

Dunkin’ Pink Spritz Refresher

On May 29, Dunkin’ announced a new drink: Dunkin’ Pink Spritz Refresher. “The vibrant drink is a fizzy, fruit-forward blend of guava, orange, and passion fruit flavors with a splash of sparkling water—a sparkling, sweet sip that’s ready to kick off summer,” they revealed. It is available nationwide for a limited time, just $3 for a medium.

Orange N’ Vanilla Specialty Donut

They are also adding a summer-inspired donut to the menu: the Orange N’ Vanilla Specialty Donut. “A taste of summer nostalgia, the glazed cake donut is topped with a smooth vanilla flavored icing drizzle and available for a limited time,” they explained. Earlier in the month, they announced other seasonal items, including the Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf and Pistachio Signature Latte.

This Surprising Soda Just Knocked Pepsi Out of the Top 3

Cherry Berry and Peach Cherry Twist Dunkin’ Energy Mixology Drinks

This week, food blogger Snackolator announced several exciting drops scheduled for June 25. “Dunkin’ is dropping a huge late summer menu with ICE CREAM frozen coffees! Dropping June 25th are the following items from Dunkin’,” they wrote. The first items are Cherry Berry and Peach Cherry Twist Dunkin’ Energy Mixology drinks. “These include a ‘secret’ arctic cherry flavor!” they wrote.

Melted Ice Cream Coffees

One of the most indulgent items dropping, and also the most insane coffee drink imaginable? “Melted Ice Cream Coffees that come in three flavors that are topped with a drizzle and waffle cone pieces,” Snackolator wrote. “Butter Pecan, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Cookie Dough: Cookie.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New and Improved Matcha Drinks and July 4 Munchkins and Donuts

There is also going to be better match drinks. “They have a new process for Matcha drinks that should hopefully improve them,” Snackolator writes. And, like every year, expect some patriotic eats. “They will have a summer Munchkin bucket along with the normal 4th of July decorate donuts.”

Strawberry Dream Dunkin Refresher

In addition to the Pink Spritz Refresher, in June Dunkin’ is adding another pink drink to the roster, and it sounds similar to the Starbucks Pink Drinks. “The Strawberry Dream Dunkin Refresher features oatmilk and is topped with a sweet cold foam,” they say.

Three More Food Items

And, if you are hungry for breakfast or a treat, there are going to me exciting new things on the food menu. “Dunkin’ is dropping three food items for the late summer menu: Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer, Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap, and a Braided Apple Pie,” they reveal.

And, Two New Refreshers in July

You will have to wait a few months for the rest of the Refresher summer lineup. “Then we’ll get two more new drinks for their ‘mid-window’ on July 23rd: Blueberry Breeze Refresher: Blueberry, Juniper Berry with green tea, lemonade, or water,” they write. The other drink is a Golden Hour Refresher, made with “Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple, and Lemonade.”