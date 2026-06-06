5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Family Fish Dinners, According to Diners

Feed the whole group with these top-rated, value-packed seafood meals.

Grabbing a family fish dinner can be an excellent way to feed a large group of people without any fuss (or cleaning up!): Just lots of fresh delicious fish and sides for a tasty meal everyone will love. Whether it’s catfish or cod, french fries or hushpuppies, these big dinners offer customers value for money both in-house and to-go. If you want a family-sized meal that won’t disappoint, here are five chains with the best family fish dinners, according to fans.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has several excellent family meals on the menu, from the Sailor’s Seafood Boil Family Meal to the Admiral’s Family Feast. “Red Lobster always checks all the boxes for me,” one fan said. “If you’re a seafood lover you can’t go wrong here.”

Captain D’s

Captain D’s 10 Piece Fish Family Meal is a fan-favorite option: Ten Batter Dipped Fish with eight hush puppies and your choice of two family-style sides. “I got to eat at Captain D’s for the Friends and Family opening. The food was delicious and cooked to perfection, the service was friendly and the place is very clean,” one happy diner said.

Long John Silver’s

The Fish & Shrimp Family Feast at Long John Silver’s is perfect for 3-4 adults: Mix and match eight pieces of either Alaska pollock or all-white meat chicken, paired with twelve shrimp, two family-sized sides, and eight hushpuppies. “I had it for the first time in years and years and it was just like I remembered it from the 80’s,” one fan said. “Can’t say that about most fast food. The fish and chicken specifically.”

Ivar’s Acres of Clams

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The Full Boat Special at Ivar’s Acres of Clams serves 3 to 4 people: This meal includes 10 pieces of wild caught Alaskan True Cod, fries, two coleslaws, and a hearty bowl of Ivar’s world-famous Clam Chowder. “Hands down the best fish I’ve ever had. Perfectly cooked, full of flavor, and beautifully presented,” one diner said.

Landry’s Seafood House

Landry’s Seafood House has a Fried Seafood Platter with shrimp, fried fish, seafood stuffed shrimp, french fries, and onion strings, with the option to add stuffed crab and fried oysters. “My family enjoyed our meal selections… We had crab cakes, fried seafood platter, fried shrimp platter, and fried fish platter,” one fan shared.