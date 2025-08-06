7 Best Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches Right Now, According to Chefs

Chicken sandwiches are one of the most popular fast-food orders and it’s a competitive scene. From crispy classics to perfectly grilled or extra spicy, there’s something for everyone and there’s no shortage of choices. To help narrow down the search for the best fast-food chicken sandwich, Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs, who know a thing or two about creating the ultimate chicken sandwich, to get the scoop on which chains deliver. Here are the top seven chicken sandwiches, according to culinary experts.

Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich

In 2023, Popeyes became the No. 2 chicken chain surpassing KFC and one reason for the growth is their quality of food. “The Popeyes Classic nails it, a perfectly seasoned, buttermilk-marinated breast fried to a golden crunch, in a buttery brioche bun with barrel‑cured pickles,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. He says, “There’s a clean simplicity here: every component is perfectly balanced. And when you bite into that crisp batter and juicy meat, you get why you can’t go wrong with it, and it’s many peoples’ favourite for a reason.”

Chick‑fil‑A Original Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A takes the saying if it’s not broke don’t fix it. For nearly 60 years, the chain has used the same recipe for their original chicken sandwich and it’s one of Chef Dennis’ go-tos. “This sandwich is a great example of doing simple things really well. They start with a whole, hand-cut breast, brine it, likely in pickle juice then gently pressure-fry it in peanut oil. That creates a crisp, juicy filet every time. Add two pickles and a buttered bun, and you’ve got something deliciously consistent and filling every time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald’s Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

McDonald’s might be one of the top chains for burgers, but according to Chef Julian Boudreaux, they have an amazing chicken sandwich that’s not to miss. “The Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich hits the spot,” he says. While it’s good as is, I add sweet and sour sauce instead of the sauce it comes with to give a tangy flavor.”

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich isn’t fancy. It’s a breaded boneless chicken breast cooked in peanut oil with pickles served on a multigrain bun, but it’s a fan favorite and one of Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS must-haves. “I don’t eat much fast food, but Chick-fil-A is the one exception. Their chicken sandwich is consistently crispy, juicy, and perfectly seasoned. It’s simple, but they’ve absolutely nailed the execution.”

Arby’s Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Arby’s may be best known for roast beef, but their Classic Crispy Chicken deserves attention. “It’s a buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded breast with a peppery kick, layered with tomato, lettuce, and mayo on a soft star-cut bun,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s straightforward, clean, and well-balanced. No over the top sauces, just reliable flavor and texture that hits the spot. It holds its own, not flashy, but solid and satisfying.”

Chick Fil A Grilled Chicken Sandwich

All of the chefs we spoke to have a favorite Chick-fil-A order and for Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com it’s the grilled chicken sandwich. “Hands down, the Chick Fil A Grilled Chicken Sandwich is the best,” she says. “It’s not often you find a fast food sandwich that’s grilled, but to have it be so flavorful, and not fried, makes it my ultimate fast food chicken sandwich choice. It’s got a lemon herb marinade that makes it a fast food choice, that doesn’t taste like one.”

Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

The Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit is a no-frills breakfast sandwich that’s simple and addicting. Chef Julian says, “The Chick-fil-A biscuit fried chicken sandwich is hands down one of the best chicken sandwiches I’ve had in my entire life.”