I Tried the Grilled Chicken Sandwich at 6 Chains and the Winner Was a Surprise

When we think of fast food chicken, we think fried. For many years, that was the only kind of poultry the industry was feeding to us, typically in the form of nuggets or crispy sandwiches. But, that began to change in the late 1980s into the 1990s when major players began adding grilled sammies to their lineups as a healthier menu option.

Nowadays, fast-service grilled chicken sandwiches are still a bit harder to find compared to fried chicken sandwiches which have been adopted by nearly every popular chain you can think of. That is, with the exception of Taco Bell, of course (that wouldn't fit well into its "think outside the bun" mantra, but its recent addition of chicken nuggets makes us wonder). Undressed chicken can still be found, though, if you know where to look. Chick-fil-A is an obvious source, but it also comes from a few other expected and unexpected places.

I recently had a chance to try the grilled chicken sandwiches from six different fast-food restaurants. After judging for chicken quality, taste, and accompanying ingredients, I was able to pick out the best of the brood. Here they are, ranked, with my #1 fave at the very end.

Culver's

PER 1 SANDWICH : 390 calories, 8 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 1130 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 41 g protein

Culver's claims it offers the thickest, juiciest, tastiest chicken sandwich you'll find anywhere. I guess we'll see about that. The hyped-up sammie features whole white meat chicken breast that is hand-seasoned with salt and pepper. Crispy lettuce, ripe tomato, and pickles join the patty on a hoagie roll. The handheld sells for $7.29–a bit pricey if you ask me and $1 more than the crispy version.

The Look: The split-top hoagie roll doesn't quite match the shape of the pale, asymmetric patty. This made it a bit hard to handle, especially with lettuce shreds and a tomato slice sliding about as well.

The Taste: The slimy texture of the chicken cutlet was an immediate turnoff. Combine that with a severe lack of taste–the salt and pepper clearly weren't enough–and this was a quick no for me. Not only that but the hoagie roll was a poor choice. This type of bun pairs really well with a sub stacked high with various meats and cheese. But here, it's overbearing and renders the entire sandwich dry. Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and two pickle chips were really the only redeemable qualities.

Panera Bread

PER 1 SANDWICH : 580 calories, 24 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 1020 mg sodium, 58 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 32 g protein

At one time, Panera had a more conventional chicken sandwich named the Signature Take. After its release in 2022 (alongside a spicy option), it has since fallen off the menu. But, the chain left us with plenty of other grilled chicken specialties. Right now, this even includes a few that are served atop the chain's famous asiago bagels like the Chicken Roma Asiago Bagel Stack. It obviously offers grilled chicken at its core but also throws on fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, chopped basil, fresh arugula, green goddess dressing, salt, pepper, and a garlic aioli drizzle. It costs $7.99.

The Look: It's hard to look past the cheesy toasted bagel. But, the inside of this sandwich is teeming with leafy greens, tomatoes, and flat strips of chicken. Everything's covered in white and green sauces.

The Taste: I had to separate my feelings for asiago bagels and this sandwich as a whole. Because this is one bagel type that could make any inner contents taste good. But, when it comes down to it, the chicken hiding underneath is not the poster child for quality. It's juicy but with a flimsy and rubbery demeanor and no seasoning to zhuzh it up. Thankfully, garlic creaminess and fresh basil make up for the lack of natural savor. However, I simply can't back a sandwich built on such an inferior poultry product, even if the rest is exquisitely well-crafted.

Subway

PER 1 SANDWICH : 290 calories, 4 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 580 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (5 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 27 g protein

Subway doesn't chicken out of the chicken race. The fast-service chain offers more than a handful of subs filled with the grilled stuff. Some are more elaborate like the Teriyaki Crunch or Spicy Nach or Chicken, but I kept things a little more simple with a classic Grilled Chicken sub. It comes on hearty multigrain bread and the chicken is in the form of strips. White American cheese is added on as well as lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and your choice of sauce or no sauce–I went with a dab of honey mustard. The 6-inch rings up at $6.99.

The Look: Messy. The sauce is laid on thick while the chicken is kept light. When the sandwich is closed you can only see rings of onion and bright red tomato slices in between the bread with just a few lettuce scraps.

The Taste: With melty cheese, a pile of veggies, and plenty of honey mustard it's not a bad sammy. But, this still isn't my favorite chicken of the flock. It comes in strips similar to what's served at Panera only thicker and with a more savory grilled taste. Presenting some degree of juiciness and a springy texture, they're not necessarily bad but not necessarily anything spectacular either. With a chewy and parched multigrain bun to top it off, this was a take-it-or-leave-it sub.

Smashburger

PER 1 SANDWICH : 460 calories, 24 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 950 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 26 g protein

Even the chicken comes smashed at this burger joint. Smashburger does have a crispy chicken sandwich made from tenders. But, it also has an unprecedented Chicken Smashburger made with ground chicken. The formed patties are marinated in-house with a signature garlic olive oil seasoning. Lettuce, tomato, and mayo are also then slapped on top of the meat and butter-toasted bun. The sammie comes out to a price of $8.09.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look: In a questionable shade of greyish pink, the patty looks uncooked–like a flattened chicken tartare. The bun appears dry but two tomato slices and a small glob of mayo are present to provide moisture.

The Taste: Luckily, the chicken tastes much better than it looks–phew. It's still an interesting sensation though. It eats like a typical burger patty with tangs from the grill and a fatty essence. Seasonings of salt, pepper, and what tastes like oregano or even rosemary (a nod to the chain's addicting fries) are also present to the point that you can barely tell the meat is poultry at all. Meanwhile, the bun is a little large for the smashed patty and other toppings. But, altogether with some mayo, crunchy lettuce, and juicy tomatoes you get a pleasant diversity of flavors. I just don't think I can completely look past the appearance here. It's hard to enjoy your meal when you're more concerned with whether or not you're going to end up with salmonella.

Chick-fil-A

PER 1 SANDWICH : 390 calories, 11 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 765 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (3 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 28 g protein

At Chick-fil-A, the fried chicken sandwich came first. But, the grilled chicken version wasn't too far behind, launched in 1989–meaning we've had over 35 years of tough ordering choices. The $6.75 grilled chicken sandwich takes a slightly different approach from its fried predecessor. Instead of just pickles, it throws on lettuce and tomato and swaps a standard bun for a toasted multigrain one. Plus, it's accompanied by a honey-roasted BBQ sauce packet. The boneless chicken breast itself is lemon herb marinated before being grilled.

The Look: Extra fresh between the grain-spotted bun, ripe tomato, and bright green lettuce leaf. The chicken cutlet is unlike any of the previous options, boasting blackened marks and clear marinade specks–promising.

The Taste: It really does have that fresh-off-the-grill flavor. The smokiness complements the light citrus of the marinade, engaging more of your palate. It's perhaps not the thickest, juiciest cut of chicken out there but it's one of the most flavorful. Even with the lettuce and tomato is the teensiest bit dry–mostly thanks to the oversized wheat bun. But, throw on some of the BBQ sauce (which to me tastes exactly the same as Chick-fil-A sauce) and you're good to go.

Swensons

PER 1 SANDWICH : 470 calories, 25 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 988 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 32 g protein

Last but not least, we're throwing a local taste into the mix. Swensons (not to be confused with Swensens ice cream) is a beloved Ohio fast-food joint that still follows that nostalgic 1950s drive-in format. The chain is best known for its Galley Boy burgers and milkshakes but it supplements its menu with grub like grilled chicken sandwiches. The poultry patty is united with tomato, lettuce, and mayo before it's slapped on a toasted whole wheat bun. It cost me just $5.99.

The Look: Disheveled with a crackly bun. However, the chicken looks divine–the kind of patty I've been waiting for. It has grill marks up and down, but the best part is its size. Standing at about an inch thick it's the undisputed star of the show.

The Taste: This chicken isn't slimy like Culver's or subpar like Panera's or Subway's. It's just right. It's unbelievably juicy and tender, without a doubt the highest quality poultry I came across. It almost tastes a little bit fatty which just adds to its succulence. You additionally get a bit of a crunch from the lettuce, a sweet acidity from the tomato slice, and a smooth tanginess from the mayonnaise. The bread was a bit ravaged by the sheer size of the fillet. But, that in no way affected my high opinion of this sandwich and at $5.99 it's a steal.