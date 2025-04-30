7 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Chicken Tenders

Chicken tenders are among the most popular menu items at fast-food restaurants, which is why McDonald's recently announced it was giving the item a slot on its permanent menu. Like burgers and chicken nuggets, the finger-friendly boneless fried chicken item is easy to eat and is super customizable with the help of dipping sauces. However, not all chicken tenders live up to the hype. Here are 7 of the best fast-food chicken tenders, ranked by true fans and foodies.

KFC

Lots of people love KFC chicken tenders. "I recently had the KFC chicken tenders for the first time, and they were a lot better than I expected them to be. The consistency, bite, and shape were like Popeyes' chicken tenders but with the flavor of the 11 herbs and spices," one person suggests6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver's

Culver's serves up "very big tenders with a thinner but very crispy coating," according to u/Beautiful-Cat245. They are also made to order, making them one of the freshest options. "Culver's chicken tenders are fresh made," says one. If you like a little spice, they also have options. "Culver's Buffalo tenders have no equal," adds another.

These Store-Bought Chicken Tenders Beat the Drive-Thru, Shoppers Say

Chick-fil-A.

While Chick-fil-A nuggets put the brand on the map, some diners insist the strips of chicken are even better. "Their tenders are 1000x better than the nuggets IMO," one person maintains. They are seasoned similarly to the breaded chunks, but offer a heftier source of protein.

Dairy Queen

If you live near a Dairy Queen that serves food, Redditors swear by the chicken strip basket, complete with Texas toast and gravy. "Dairy Queen's are slept on," writes u/Basedgod912. "Its my go to order!" adds another, maintaining that "dipping the steak fingers in the hot white gravy is such a vibe!"

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's soared to popularity primarily due to their crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside strips. "Fresh Raising Cane's literally melts in your mouth…they use the tenderloin part of the breast only," says u/idontevenliftbrah. "100% best tenders in fast food market. They actually use real chicken tenderloins," another writes.

Popeyes

Another chicken tender that has become wildly popular with a cult following? "Popeyes. Every time," writes u/stormer1_1. The standout features include spicy seasoning and crunch.

Bojangles

Reddit crowned Bojangles the champion. Lots of diners call their Supremes the chef's kiss. "Bojangles Supremes are hands down the best," writes u/timterp72. "I gained so much weight when a Bojangles set up shop right next to my house. There isn't one within 10 miles of my place now and unfortunately it's a necessity lmao. So good," writes one fan.