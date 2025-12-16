5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Chili Cheese Fries

Fans say these five fast-food chains serve the richest, most irresistible chili cheese fries.

A plate of chili cheese fries is such a rich, filling and tasty option it’s easily a meal in itself, depending on how big the portions are. The dish is simple enough: Crispy fries are topped with beef chilli, cheese, and toppings, resulting in a truly indulgent and downright delicious side at plenty of restaurants where diners rave about the taste of this treat. Here are five fast-food chains where the chili cheese fries are addictive.

Wienerschnitzel

The Classic Chili Cheese Fries at Wienerschnitzel are made with French Fries topped with Wienerschnitzel’s world famous, secret recipe Chili and melted shredded cheddar cheese, and fans are obsessed. “We visited my brother in law in California about five years ago and ate there. I still think about their chilli fries – they are that good,” one shared.

Culver’s

Like pretty much everything else at Culver’s, the Chili Cheddar Fries are amazing. “We take our crispy Crinkle Cut Fries and smother ’em proudly with George’s Chili—our signature, medium-spicy chili con carne made with homestyle beef, beans and a secret blend of peppery spices. Topped off with our creamy Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce for a tried-and-true masterpiece,” the chain says. “Family size chili fries fills up my wife and I for an entire day,” one fan said.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Chili Cheese fries are a winner. “Our natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries topped with our hearty chili and rich, creamy cheese sauce. Easy to love. Hard to beat,” the chain says. “My favourite thing to get!” one fan said. “They were definitely some of the best looking (and tasting) ones I’ve gotten. I do find that the chili cheese fries tend to be more consistent than the Baconator fries,” another commented.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The fan-favorite Chili Cheese Fries at Freddy's are made from Freddy's Shoestring Fries topped with chili & jalapeño cheese sauce. "Freddy's chili cheese fries are underrated," one Redditor said. "I used to ask them to sub the 'cheez sauce' for their shredded Monterey/cheddar. It melts so nicely with the hot chili. Delightful," another commented.

Del Taco

Diners absolutely love the Chili Cheddar Fries options at Del Taco, made from Crinkle Cut Fries topped with beefy chili and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese. “Their chili cheese fries are great. Drizzle on some mild and scorcho sauce and good to go,” one fan said.