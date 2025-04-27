7 Fast-Food Desserts Fans Say Are "Better Than the Entrée"

While fast food entrees and sides get most of the attention, the sweet treats offered at your local drive-thru are just as delicious, if not more. From ice cream and shakes to churros and cinnamon roll-inspired donut holes, some fast food desserts are downright legendary according to diners. Here are 7 fast food desserts fans say are better than the entree, that you need to add to your next order.

Taco Bell Cinnabon Delights

What do you get when you take an iconic cinnamon roll and make it in bite-sized form with a South of the Border twist? The Taco Bell Cinnabon Delight, "warm donut holes dusted in cinnamon sugar and filled with Cinnabon® cream-cheese frosting," one of the best fast food desserts on the planet. " I would eat a dozen of these in a heartbeat," writes a Redditor. Another argues they are "probably the best thing on the menu."

McDonald's Hot Fudge Sundae

McDonald's Hot Fudge Sundae is simple yet legendary, featuring "creamy vanilla soft serve" that is "smothered in a chocolatey hot fudge topping." The "perfectly sweet addition" has been on the menu since you were a kid, and people are still obsessed.

Popeyes' Strawberry Biscuit

Popeye's Strawberry Biscuits are addictive, according to diners. "I just got the strawberry biscuits today. I was only going to have one. But I saw that they came as 2 packs so I'm thinking I'm gonna have one and give the other one away …. Oh no. I ate one and it was so good I ate the other one too," one Redditor wrote. "I'm afraid I'm addicted to these…. Last time they had these I would go wait in line just to get these and nothing else. I hope they stay. This is much better than chocolate chip ones omg. I like those too damn much It's dangerous," one Redditor wrote.

Dairy Queen's Blizzard

Dairy Queen Blizzards are so delicious that there are entire Reddit feeds devoted to them. "This is not a joke post. I have a serious addiction to Dairy Queen Blizzards. I have been eating at least one large Blizzard per day for the last two weeks," one person writes, revealing that they did through their neighbors trash for"Buy one get one free Blizzard" coupons. "As a result, I've been going to Dairy Queen every day. I can easily eat one and a half large Blizzards in a single sitting. I freeze the other half of the second one for later," they continued, pleading for help. "What can I do to make myself stop craving Dairy Queen Blizzards?"

Culver's Fresh Frozen Custard

Midwestern staple Culver's is just as famous for their fresh frozen custard as its trademark ButterBurger. "By far in a way Culvers" has the best fast food ice crea, writes one Redditor. "Rich, creamy, flavorful, it's they king. Though frozen custard isn't technically ice cream, it certainly is the best frozen dairy confectionery one can get from a fast food joint."

Taco John's Churro

Taco John's Churros are not to be missed, according to diners. "Love Taco Johns churros. That was always my main attraction for Taco Johns when I lived close to one," writes one Redditor.

Arby's Cookies

Next time you are at Arby's, make sure to order cookies. "Arby's has the best cookies. Specifically their 'everything under the sink' cookie that has potato chips and toffee," one writes. Another calls them "straight fire. I haven't seen the one you mentioned, but I love their salted caramel one, especially heated up," they wrote.