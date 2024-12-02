76 Best Healthy Dessert Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Who says you can't enjoy dessert while staying healthy? Life is about balance, and treating yourself to a little sweetness—like chocolate or a slice of pie—doesn't have to derail your health goals. The secret lies in swapping traditional treats for healthier alternatives, which is exactly what our collection of healthy desserts delivers.
While store-bought or restaurant desserts are often loaded with sugar and calories, these homemade recipes let you control the ingredients. That means you can still enjoy cookies, brownies, pies, and cheesecakes without the extra guilt. These healthy desserts are not only better for you but also packed with flavor, proving that you don't have to sacrifice taste to make smarter choices.
From indulgent classics with a healthy twist to creative new takes on your favorite sweets, these recipes are easy to make and perfect for anyone looking to satisfy their cravings without overindulging. Ready to get started? Explore our list of homemade healthy dessert recipes, and prepare to whip up something delicious today. Don't feel like making dessert? Then dig into one of these 21 Best Healthy Desserts on Grocery Shelves.
Dark Chocolate Dipped Bananas Recipe
Bananas are a great choice not only in terms of taste, but they can even benefit your health. Bananas can help you lose weight, reduce belly bloat, fight cancer, and increase your energy. This is a delicious, dessert-like way to get the benefits of bananas with the sweet taste you crave post-dinner.
Get our recipe for Dark Chocolate Dipped Bananas.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Is there anything more classic than a chocolate chip cookie? Even though this version is low-calorie, we still use all the typical ingredients. We just went for a lighter approach, taking it easy on the butter and the chocolate chips. But we promise these are going to be the only cookies you're ever going to want to bake.
Get our recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Molten Chocolate Cake
If the idea of baking and frosting a chocolate cake sounds a bit overwhelming, this molten chocolate cake is a game-changer for all the non-bakers out there, as it's very easy to make. You'll also end up impressing all your party guests when they crack open the middle of the cake and see the delicious chocolate lava flow freely onto their plates. For only 320 calories, there's a good chance you're going to be asked to make these mini cakes again and again!
Get our recipe for a Molten Chocolate Cake.
Best Fudgy Brownies
When you look up a recipe for a "healthy," low-calorie brownie, you'll often notice that there are butter, egg, and sugar substitutes that most of the time end up changing the flavor and consistency, so you basically end up with a sad brownie that simply doesn't leave you satisfied. So in our recipe, we still use all the classic, real brownie ingredients—just less of them. With a lower amount of butter and sugar and plenty of antioxidant-rich dark chocolate, you're going to end up with the tastiest, perfectly fudgy brownie.
Get our recipe for the Best Fudgy Brownies.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
The oatmeal chocolate chip cookie is a truly underrated gem: it's a perfectly chewy cookie comprised of baked oats and a surprising jolt of chocolaty goodness. Plus, the oatmeal is a way to keep this cookie healthy, and with an extra pinch of sea salt that plays off the chocolate perfectly, your tastebuds are going to be very happy. Go ahead and have a few of them, too!
Get our recipe for Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Tiramisu
No matter where you order a tiramisu from, it generally always tends to taste the same, but what goes into a classic tiramisu isn't all that great for you. Our healthier version makes a few swaps, ditching the egg yolks and mascarpone in favor of beaten egg whites and whipped cream cheese for a lighter, yet still rich and satisfying treat.
Get our recipe for Tiramisu.
Smoothie Popsicles
Instead of kicking your favorite sip to the curb in the height of summer, why not turn it into a popsicle? You'll get the good-for-your-gut probiotics along with the flavor you love in a smaller, more easily digestible package. (Not to mention, homemade pops are far healthier than the ultra-processed, sugar-laden ones.)
Get our recipe for Smoothie Popsicles.
Banana Coconut Ice Cream
It's actually pretty simple—bananas and coconut milk give this ice cream body and flavor. Roasting the bananas with a touch of date syrup gives them a more nuanced taste once frozen, and adds caramel notes to the final product. We top it all off with sliced almonds that get caramelized in date syrup, too, which is an excellent source of the crunch factor.
Get our recipe for Banana Coconut Ice Cream.
Coconut Fruit Tart
The nutty, sweet, press-in crust has a little dash of cardamom which pairs beautifully with the creamy cashew and coconut filling. It's absolutely fantastic with fresh berries, but feel free to use any seasonal fruit, from sliced fresh peaches to chopped quince or plums, or even fresh citrus.
Get our recipe for Coconut Fruit Tart.
Warm Sautéed Apples with Caramel Drizzle
This warm, sweet, and spiced Whole30 apple dessert is so simple and light, it deserves a spot in your everyday rotation. You're basically cooking apples with cinnamon, then drizzling them with some velvety, syrupy sweet sauce. We like to think of it as a deconstructed apple pie.
Get our recipe for Warm Sautéed Apples with Caramel Drizzle.
Instant Pot Lemon Cake
If you haven't discovered how versatile an Instant Pot can truly be, this dessert recipe is the one to win you over. Steaming a gluten-free lemon cake batter in an Instant Pot yields a cake that has a delicate, soft, and tender crumb. The Instant Pot baking method is especially well-suited for almond flour-based batters like this one. To make it work, you'll also need a 7-inch springform pan and a trivet.
Get our recipe for Instant Pot Lemon Cake.
Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies
So you've decided to follow the keto diet, but you've still got a sweet tooth. But just because you're following a low-carb diet doesn't mean you have to give up dessert entirely. These keto chocolate chip cookies will stand up to any other cookie recipe out there, and they won't derail your goals of staying in ketosis.
Get our recipe for Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Low-Carb Keto Peanut Butter Cookies
With just four ingredients, these keto peanut butter cookies are so simple. You don't have to get out the hand mixer, measure out any flour, or do anything complicated for this recipe. Just stir a few pantry-staple ingredients in one bowl, and you're good to go.
Get our recipe for Low-Carb Keto Peanut Butter Cookies.
Keto Latte Swirl Brownies
This brownie recipe comes out to just 140 calories a serving, so go ahead and indulge. With instant coffee powder and dark chocolate, this treat is so delicious, you'll barely even remember it's keto-compliant.
Get our recipe for Keto Latte Swirl Brownies.
Dark Chocolate-Covered Almond Clusters With Coconut-Matcha Sprinkle
These nutty chocolate clusters aren't the turtle candy you might remember from childhood. In fact, they're even better. These dark-chocolate almond clusters take dessert to a more sophisticated (and healthy) level, thanks to shredded coconut and matcha powder.
Get our recipe for Dark Chocolate-Covered Almond Clusters with Coconut-Matcha Sprinkle.
Fresh Fruit and Cream Tart
The best thing about this fruit and cream tart is how versatile it is. There are numerous combinations you can try. Simply choose your favorite fruit and favorite extra crunch! We have five options for fruit toppers that come with the recipe already. However, you can make up your own fun and fruity combinations—the sky's the limit with this fruit tart recipe!
Get our recipe for a Fruit and Cream Tart.
Low-Sugar Orange Dream Cream Puffs
This dessert is also naturally sweetened, thanks to the can of mandarin orange segments in the recipe. It gives the cream puff a tangy and sweet flavor, while still keeping that sugar count really low. Topped with powdered sugar, these orange cream puffs are so dreamy, you won't believe how low-sugar it is!
Get our recipe for Low-Sugar Orange Dream Cream Puffs.
Strawberry Rhubarb Ice
Making this recipe is really simple, including the easy ingredient list. All you have to do is boil the rhubarb to soften it, then blend it up with the strawberries. As you work on this recipe, you can easily hull strawberries using a straw! Adding orange juice will add some extra tang to the ice, while the sugar will sweeten it up—making it a delectable light dessert for a hot day.
Get our recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb Ice.
Coffee and Chocolate Meringue Cookies
If you're looking for a light, low-calorie dessert, look no further than the meringue. These coffee and chocolate meringues are just 71 calories each, but you'd never know it from how flavorful they are.
Get our recipe for Coffee and Chocolate Meringue Cookies.
Poached Pears With Spiced Chocolate Sauce
When it comes to fall fruit, apples tend to take the spotlight. But plenty of pear varieties are in season at the same time, and they're just as delicious in dessert recipes. Take, for example, this scrumptious treat, which combines poached pears with a rich chocolate sauce. Spices like cinnamon and nutmeg accentuate the flavor of the chocolate. Apple juice and more cinnamon flavor the pear for a truly unforgettable taste.
Get our recipe for Poached Pears with Spiced Chocolate Sauce.
Cinnamon-Orange Lava Cakes Recipe
There's something so satisfying about tucking into gooey lava cakes. The chocolate filling seeps out onto your plate, and the whole thing feels decadent. It might seem complicated to recreate this treat at home, but it doesn't have to be! All you need are some ramekins and a bit of time.
Get our recipe for Cinnamon-Orange Lava Cakes.
Espresso Granita
When it comes to dessert, it's best to stay in—especially if you learn to make granitas, frozen desserts that are every bit as satisfying as ice cream and easy enough for a 6-year-old to make. And that's where our espresso granita comes in.
Get our recipe for Espresso Granita.
Egg-Free Chocolate Pudding With Olive Oil and Sea Salt
It might sound like a strange way to eat dessert, but the sweet-salty combination of chocolate, peppery olive oil, and crunchy little flakes of salt brings to mind a bag of chocolate-covered pretzels. Who could resist that?
Get our recipe for Egg-Free Chocolate Pudding with Olive Oil and Sea Salt.
Grilled Strawberry Shortcake With Balsamic
Here, low-calorie angel food cake picks up the smoke and char of the grill and is topped with strawberries soaked in balsamic vinegar and black pepper, an irresistible combination adored throughout northern Italy.
Get our recipe for Grilled Strawberry Shortcake with Balsamic.
Fruit Pizza
Making a healthy fruit pizza recipe means swapping out some ingredients to make the recipe overall healthier. While this sugar cookie still has sugar in it, we swapped out using all-purpose flour with whole-wheat flour, so you can shift away from the refined carbohydrate. Another easy swap for this sugar cookie fruit pizza recipe was swapping out a powder sugar-based icing with a low-fat cream cheese instead. We even whipped up the cream cheese with a bit of honey to give it sweetness, which pairs extremely well with all of the fresh fruit on top.
Get our recipe for Fruit Pizza.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
What better way to celebrate the fall season than a delicious pumpkin cheesecake? Not only that, but a pumpkin cheesecake that is actually considered healthy! This easy-to-make pumpkin cheesecake cuts the sugar and fat, and adds some Greek yogurt that will leave your gut feeling happy.
Get our recipe for Pumpkin Cheesecake.
Whole30 Mini Chocolate Cakes
Can chocolate cake ever truly be a healthy dessert? Yes, it can, if it has no gluten, dairy, or refined sugar. Not only is this recipe delicious, but it's also one that every baker should have in their arsenal. These dense and chocolatey mini cakes are easy to whip up, and they have a light yet rich crumb with a puffed, crackly top that looks like a soufflé. Make sure to use creamy rather than crunchy almond butter to get the smoothest texture in your cake batter.
Get our recipe for Whole30 Mini Chocolate Cakes.
Ricotta Cheesecake With Warm Blueberries
Typical cheesecake tends to be packed with sugar and fat, and frankly, we know it's very hard to say no to a delicious-looking slice. Our version swaps in ricotta, creating a light, creamy texture that pairs perfectly with warm blueberries, which bring a dose of brain-boosting anthocyanins to the decadent dessert.
Get our recipe for a Ricotta Cheesecake With Warm Blueberries.
Blueberry-Peach Cobbler
When the temperature heats up, you might often crave something cool and refreshing as your dessert option. That's where our blueberry-peach cobbler comes in. We bring together two of the healthiest fruits and bake them into a state of sweet intensity that's topped with crispy tender biscuits. There's a good chance your mouth is watering just thinking about it!
Get our recipe for a Blueberry-Peach Cobbler.
2-Step Affogato
This Affogato recipe, however, is a dessert that earns its keep. In this recipe, we do things a little differently: here we take two traditional caps to a meal—ice cream and espresso or coffee—and combine them into one happy glass of gustatory joy. If you don't have an espresso machine, no problem: simply brew a brute-strength batch of coffee by using 1⁄4 cup grounds and 1 cup water.
Get our recipe for Affogato.
Cocoa-Coconut-Oat Cookies With Chocolate Chunks
It may sound strange at first, but trust us, making some healthy baking swaps will save you a lot of calories while packing in some extra natural nutrients to your dessert! While this recipe calls for unsweetened applesauce, others have tried swapping out sugar with honey, maple syrup, or even bananas in other recipes. Having oats in the recipe is also great for your health. Oats are high in fiber and have nutrients that will help lower cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar.
Get our recipe for Cocoa-Coconut-Oat Cookies with Chocolate Chunks.
Fudgy Raspberry Brownies
A healthy dose of frozen raspberries, along with a garnish of lemon zest, takes these brownies to the next level. There are so many flavors going on, and each of them complements the others perfectly. Plus, this recipe calls for applesauce and whole-wheat flour, so it's a lot lighter than some of the other dessert options out there. Each brownie—this recipe makes 15—clocks in at just 230 calories, so you won't tank your nutrition goals by indulging in them
Get our recipe for Fudgy Raspberry Brownies.
Key Lime Pie
This is the easiest pie in the history of baking. Mix, pour, bake, serve, devour. Simple as that. It's so easy, it'll become your go-to for potluck and dinner parties.
Get our recipe for Key Lime Pie.
Carrot Cupcakes
Although we do add some sugar, maple syrup, and even some crushed pineapple to give it a nice mix of flavors, we didn't use nearly as much as some recipes call for. And guess what? It still tastes absolutely delicious!
For this carrot cupcake recipe, we even lightened up the cream cheese frosting. Typically carrot cake (or carrot cupcakes) are served with a cream cheese frosting that have a buttercream base. Instead, we turned to Greek yogurt with some milkfat in it still to give it that fattiness we desperately love in cream cheese frosting—without completely overdoing it on the fat content. This cream cheese frosting is also naturally sweetened with pure maple syrup.
Get our recipe for Carrot Cupcakes.
Banana-Nutella Crepes
A dessert crepe can easily end up being super high in calories, but everything in moderation is key, right? Here, we use the classic hazelnut spread that is Nutella and pair it with bananas for a lighter take.
Get our recipe for Banana-Nutella Crepes.
Ice Cream Sandwich
If you're looking for a fun (and yummy) way to get the family together, making ice cream sandwiches might just be the key. Get all hands on deck to make these simple treats. Just remember to keep the cookies small and thin, the ice cream light, and the toppings relatively healthy, such as fruits and nuts.
Get our recipe for an Ice Cream Sandwich.
Savory and Sweet Olive Oil Ice Cream
This dish pairs the sweetness of vanilla ice cream with the crunch of sea salt and the spicy notes of extra-virgin olive oil. Plus, olive oil contains lots of health benefits, so you're satisfying your sweet tooth in a way that's good for you.
Get our recipe for Savory and Sweet Olive Oil Ice Cream.
Fruit-Packed Mexican Paleta
Paletas originated from Mexico, and it's a surprise they haven't taken over the world yet! Seriously, this frozen, fruity dessert is next-level, and it doesn't have any artificial flavoring. You can choose whatever type of fruit you want, as long as you can easily throw it in the blender with a bit of agave syrup or sugar.
Get our recipe for Fruit-Packed Mexican Paleta.
Vanilla Grilled Pineapple and Rum Sauce Sundae
Grilled pineapple serves as the base of this sundae, as it perfectly holds one solid scoop of ice cream. Add a swirl of rum sauce and some toasted coconut, and it's just like you're enjoying a piña colada, minus the hangover.
Get our recipe for a Vanilla Grilled Pineapple and Rum Sauce Sundae.
Grilled Banana Split
As you can tell, we love grilling fruits, and this time, it's the banana that gets the grilling treatment. When it's warm and caramelized, it simply transforms the basic banana split sundae, especially with the addition of salted peanuts and chocolate. Did we mention this is all only 320 calories, too?
Get our recipe for a Grilled Banana Split.
Warm Banana Split in a Rum Sauce
And here we have another take on the banana split! This recipe boasts a third of the calories of a typical ice cream shop version, and it has a hint of booze to really ramp up the flavors, too.
Get our recipe for a Warm Banana Split in a Rum Sauce.
Banana Pudding
Banana pudding is a staple Southern comfort food, so of course, we had to make sure our version didn't hold back on taste. It is much lower in calories than the bread pudding you would order at a restaurant, but we make sure you can still taste the actual star of the dessert here: the banana. We might hold back on the number of ingredients, but that's just to allow the natural and delicious flavors to really shine.
Get our recipe for Banana Pudding.
Banana Bread
In this banana bread recipe, we cut the amount of butter and add in an extra banana, along with a bit of Greek-style yogurt. It's a much healthier alternative to other banana breads, and it's great for after dinner, or you could even kickstart your day with a slice of it, too.
Get our recipe for Banana Bread.
Apple Pie With Crunch Topping
Most apple pies are made with two crusts: one as the base and the other as the top, which just ends up doubling the number of refined carbs and fats and adding more calories to the dessert. But in our recipe, we replace the second crust with a crunchy topping made up of oats, chopped almonds, and brown sugar. And there you have a much lower-calorie pie!
Get our recipe for an Apple Pie with Crunch Topping.
Apple Crumble
If you're not really a fan of pies, an apple crumble might be a better choice for you. These tart yet sweet treats have a cobbler-style topping and are served up in individual bowls, so there's no serving up slices here! The crunchy topping is made of oats and almonds, adding fiber, healthy fat, and antioxidants to the dessert.
Get our recipe for an Apple Crumble.
Apple Turnover
We take yet another stab at baking up apples (you can't say we don't give you options!), this time in a turnover style. Here, we wrap sweetened, spiced apple chunks in a flaky puff pastry. These turnovers make for a great, much lower in calories alternative to the Cheesecake Factory's Warm Apple Crisp.
Get our recipe for an Apple Turnover.
Grilled Fruit Kebabs With Yogurt and Honey
All you need is a grill and a few pieces of your favorite fruits for this recipe. Here, we call upon watermelon, peaches, and pineapples, but you can use any fruit you like that can stand the heat. Grilling fruit brings out all those natural sugars and adds a smoky, charred element that creates such a unique flavor. Plus, with a cool yogurt sauce, you'll forget this sweet treat is actually good for you! Chocolate who?
Get our recipe for Grilled Fruit Kebabs with Yogurt and Honey.
Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt parfaits are a great way to get your ice cream fix in a way that's super easy to make. All you have to do here is get plain Greek yogurt and layer in fruit and granola for some added sweetness and crunch.
Get our recipe for a Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait.
Grilled Apricots
In some places, dessert is simply just a delicious piece of fruit. We took that approach here by adding a bit of yogurt, toasted nuts, and maple syrup for a warm, yet cool, crunchy bowl filled with fiber, protein, and healthy fat.
Get our recipe for Grilled Apricots.
Low-Sugar Cranberry Orange Scones
Yes, scones absolutely count as one of our healthy dessert recipes! Each cranberry orange scone only has 8 grams of sugar in it—seriously, that's it! Not only that, but the sugar count in this recipe is coming from natural sweeteners. Instead of using granulated sugar, this recipe relies on honey and dried cranberries to give it that touch of sweetness you're craving.
Get our recipe for Low-Sugar Cranberry Orange Scones.
Sugar Cookies
If you're looking for an easy and versatile sugar cookie recipe, we have it for you right here.
Get our recipe for Sugar Cookies.
Keto Cheesecake
This recipe features a macadamia nut and almond flour crust, combined with coconut, berries, and plenty of cream cheese. You can satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your keto goals—and even non-keto friends will love this keto cheesecake treat.
Get our recipe for Keto Cheesecake.
Toffee Popcorn
Inspired by the decadent flavors of a traditional sticky pudding, this popcorn is ideal for caramel corn lovers. Even better, it's clean with only natural sugar, making it a snack (or dessert) you can enjoy guilt-free.
Get our recipe for Toffee Popcorn.
Homemade No-Churn Ice Cream
Not only can you make ice cream at home without a machine, but that it can be easily done with three ingredients!
Get our recipe for Homemade Ice Cream.
Pressure Cooker Molten Lava Chocolate-Cherry Cake
Molten chocolate cake and ice cream on a list of healthy dessert recipes? Yes, really! Thanks to the pressure cooker, the best thing about this chocolate-cherry cake recipe is that you can just set it and let the cooker do its magic. When it's done, you'll have a melty, chocolaty treat that's just as good as its store-bought counterparts.
Get our recipe for Pressure Cooker Molten Lava Chocolate-Cherry Cake.
Sticky Toffee Date Cake
If you can't resist a little dessert with your afternoon coffee, you'll love this sticky toffee date cake recipe. It pairs perfectly with a nice cup of joe, and each serving is less than 250 calories, so it won't derail any healthy eating plans you might have.
Get our recipe for Sticky Toffee Date Cake.
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
With orange zest, cranberries, maple syrup, and pecans (along with pumpkin pie spice, of course), this dessert is basically autumn in a nutshell.
Get our recipe for Pumpkin Bread Pudding.
Peanut Butter Blossoms
We can't think of a more perfect pairing than peanut butter and chocolate. These two flavors are a match made in heaven, especially when combined to make the most delicious cookies.
Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Blossoms.
Whipped Chocolate Coconut Pudding
The coconut cream whip topping is optional, but delicious. Don't skip the espresso powder—it helps amplify the flavor of the chocolate to something with a richer, deeper flavor.
Get our recipe for Whipped Chocolate Coconut Pudding.
Apple-Cranberry Crisp
For our most visually appealing healthy dessert recipes, make this apple-cranberry crisp. Who wouldn't want more home-cooked desserts in their lives? We think this apple-cranberry crisp recipe fits the bill for an easy, healthy dessert you'll love.
Get our recipe for Apple-Cranberry Crisp.
Ginger-Carrot Pineapple Cake
Between the juicy pineapple and the bright colored carrot ribbons, this tropical-looking cake will be the hit dessert of any dinner party! Thanks to a few healthy baking swaps in the recipe, this ginger-carrot pineapple cake is lower in calories, making it the perfect dessert for your guests to enjoy—and feel good about it!
Get our recipe for Ginger-Carrot Pineapple Cake.
Four-Ingredient Chocolate & Lemon Cake Cookies
Need to have some kind of dessert ready for guests in a pinch? This easy 4-ingredient cake cookies recipe will come to your rescue! It's incredibly easy to throw together, and can even be made with multiple different flavors.
Get our recipe for Four-Ingredient Chocolate & Lemon Cake Cookies.
Homemade Donuts
Dipped in a homemade glaze and topped with colorful sprinkles, these homemade old-fashioned donuts rival the kind you buy at a donut shop.
Get our recipe for Homemade Donuts.
Date Squares
Having added sugars on Whole30 is a big no-no. But having natural sugars from whole foods, like dates, is perfectly acceptable while on this clean eating diet. This is why making a pan of date squares is an easy Whole30 dessert idea that will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Get our recipe for Date Squares.
Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding with Pistachios
If you're a chocolate lover looking to add more healthy dessert recipes to your rotation, this is quite the treat. This chocolate cherry bread pudding is so gooey, you won't believe it clocks in under 350 calories.
Get our recipe for Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding with Pistachios.
Individual Key Lime Cheesecakes
These key lime cheesecakes include a secret ingredient: rolled oats. The oats add a little bit of fiber to the dessert, and combined with pecans, they serve as a makeshift (and healthier) crust for the individual cheesecake cups.
Get our recipe for Individual Key Lime Cheesecakes.
Old-Fashioned Milkshakes
This is one of our healthy dessert recipes we're constantly drooling over. The trick to a good, thick milkshake is your ice cream to milk ratio. You actually want to have more ice cream than milk in order for the milkshake to be thick and creamy. It's kind of an art, but once you get used to it, making it at home is a breeze.
Get our recipe for Old-Fashioned Milkshakes.
Avocado Ice Cream
If you're truly an avocado lover, you might be looking for unconventional ways to add the fruit into your diet. But this easy recipe takes avocado where you probably haven't seen it before: into ice cream. And more specifically, into an ice cream mixture made from sweetened condensed milk and coconut milk.
Get our recipe for Avocado Ice Cream.
Pillowy Snickerdoodle Cookies
Whether you're in the thick of your holiday baking, or you're simply craving a plate of snickerdoodle cookies, this easy recipe will be your favorite go-to cookie to bake.
Get our recipe for Pillowy Snickerdoodle Cookies.
Keto Strawberry Marscarpone
Whip this strawberry mascarpone keto dessert in less than 10 minutes (seriously, what could be easier), and serve topped with some grated keto chocolate. You'll feel like you're eating the best part of the cake—the toppings!
Get our recipe for Keto Strawberry Marscarpone.
Fudgy Pumpkin Brownie Bites
This is one of our healthy dessert recipes we constantly obsess over! The best thing about these pumpkin brownies? They are the perfect, indulgent dessert! Each brownie bite is only 54 calories and only 5 grams of sugar, so you could easily indulge in one, two, or even three of these and not completely ruin your caloric intake.
Get our recipe for Fudgy Pumpkin Brownie Bites.
Warm Mocha Tart
If you're a chocoholic looking to add more healthy dessert recipes into your rotation, look no further than this warm mocha tart. With cocoa powder and a bit of instant espresso powder, this gooey treat is a chocolate and coffee lover's dream come true.
Get our recipe for Warm Mocha Tart.
Jelly Thumbprint Cookies
When it comes to adding jelly into your thumbprint cookie, the possibilities are endless. Use grape, strawberry, apricot, raspberry, peach, or whatever else you have on hand. You don't even have to stick to one type of jam for this entire batch of cookies! Mix it up with different types of jams for some variety.
Get our recipe for Jelly Thumbprint Cookies.
Traditional Coca Cola Cake
You may have heard of soda being used in recipes like pot roast, but did you know Coca-Cola is actually delicious in a cake as well? This sweet soda is the perfect addition to a homemade chocolate cake.
Get our recipe for Traditional Coca Cola Cake.
10-Minute Whole30 Chocolate Pudding Cakes
These quick Whole30 chocolate pudding cakes are steamed under high pressure in the Instant Pot and ready in about 10 minutes total. They're amazingly rich, but shockingly wholesome and healthy, with no gluten, dairy, or refined sugar.
Get our recipe for 10-Minute Whole30 Chocolate Pudding Cakes.
Blueberry Cobbler
This is one of those healthy dessert recipes you are going to want to make again and again! Lemon juice and zest will brighten up the berry filling. If you can't find fresh berries, frozen ones will do, but the filling will have more liquid pooling under the topping.
Get our recipe for Blueberry Cobbler.