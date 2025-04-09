7 Best Dollar Menu Items to Get in This Economy

Remember back in the old days, when you could drive to any fast food restaurant and order various items, ranging from french fries to hamburgers, for only $1? Due to inflation and rising costs, fast food has soared in price, with very few items costing anywhere close to a buck. However, $1 menu items still exist if you know where to look. Here are the 7 best Dollar Menu items in this economy at your favorite fast food places, including Wendy's, Taco Bells, and McDonald's.

Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger

Run to Wendy's drive-through, where you can "score" some seriously exceptional $1 menu items. Get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Double Stack – a double patty burger with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions, all served on a standard-issue burger bun – for just a buck "with additional purchase" using an in-app offer. The offer ends on April 13.

Taco Bell Cheesy Roll Up

Taco Bell is always offering amazing value meal deals. But if you want to score an item for just around $1, try the Cheesy Roll Up. The 180-calorie item is basically a quesadilla, with gooey cheese melted and wrapped in a tortilla, priced at $1.19.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito

Taco Bell's Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito is another option if you need more protein. The small but hearty burrito, filled with cheese, rice, and beans, sells for $1.39 and offers nine grams of protein. It's a great snack, or supplemental item for any order.

Burger King Japaleño Cheddar Bites

If you like spicy things, head to Burger King's Limited-Time-Only menu. Jalapeño Cheddar Bites, a "crispy, cheesy, and spicy snack filled with gooey cheddar cheese and jalapeño pieces," is just $1.69 for a four-count order.

Burger King Cheesy Tots

Is there anything more delicious than tater tots filled with cheese? For a limited time, Burger King offers Cheesy Tots, another tasty appetizer or side, for $1.69 for four.

McDonald's McChicken

McDonald's is always offering ways to save. As part of the fast food giant's "Buy One, Add One for $1" deal on the McValue menu, you can add a McChicken, a fried chicken patty on a bun with all the fixings, to your order for just $1.

McDonald's Double Cheeseburger

Sure, you can get a small order of fries for $1 as part of the same "Buy One, Add One for $1" promotion. But if you want to maximize bang for the buck, opt for a hearty Double Cheeseburger instead.