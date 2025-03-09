7 Reasons Taco Bell Is Crushing Every Other Fast Food Chain Right Now

It's been a rough few years for fast brands. Due to inflation, tariff threats, and rising costs, fewer people eat out, and customers complain about increasing prices. However, one fast food brand has managed to weather the storm and is forecasting 8 percent sales growth this quarter at most of their locations: Taco Bell. Here are 7 reasons why the south-of-the-border-themed restaurant is crushing every other fast food chain.

Value Meals

People love a good deal. And, according to Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant, the brand is acing the value meal game. Their popular "Luxe Cravings Box," launched over the summer, has been a game-changer. They have since expanded their offering to multiple price points, ranging from $5 to $9.

Digital Sales

According to Tresvant, "digital sales" are helping them. The Taco Bell app is easy to use, and diners enjoy the user-friendly options. It makes it easy for them to customize orders and increases overall efficiency.

Expanded Chicken Offerings

Taco Bell offers lots of chicken options. "We're not the first to do chicken, but we want to do chicken very uniquely," he said. "Chicken is a protein that's trending and we need to make sure we are consumer relevant." Their take on chicken nuggets sold out in two weeks after launching in December and will return later in 2025 for 21 weeks.

Brand Buzz

Taco Bell is also good at creating "brand buzz" says Tresvant. This helps them capture younger eaters. "We are a unique brand that can weather the literal and philosophical storms," he says.

They Engage with Fans

Taco Bell is very engaged with its fan base. This week, the brand held its annual "Live Más Live" event in Brooklyn, gathering fans to announce what items are in the works.

They Are Regularly Adding New and Exciting Menu Items

Taco Bell is continually adding new and exciting menu items. At the annual gathering, they revealed that Mexican Pizza in the form of empanadas and poutine fries is currently in their test kitchen.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tactful Brand Collaboration

Taco Bell understands that their customer appreciates a good brand collaboration. For example, they recently joined forces with New York bakery Milk Bar to launch Milk Bar x Taco Bell Birthday Cake Churros, a delicious dessert featuring Milk Bar churros smothered in Birthday Cake sugar.