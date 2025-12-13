5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Double Cheeseburgers

Fans say these five fast-food chains serve the most satisfying double cheeseburgers.

The humble double cheeseburger is proof that you can never have too much of a good thing—two patties, two slices of cheese, and twice the deliciousness of a single patty burger. Pretty much every fast-food chain offers some version of a double cheeseburger, but which are the best and most satisfying options to be found? Here are five chains where the double cheeseburgers are exceptional, according to fans who order these menu items again and again.

In-N-Out

In no surprise to anyone on the West Coast, fans rave about the delicious Double-Double at In-N-Out—both regular and Animal Style. “Double Double is always the Best! Still get a fuzzy feeling thinking about this burger. Especially its protein form! Still love coming back to this from time to time,” one fan said.

Shake Shack

The Double Cheeseburger at Shake Shack is delicious, diners say, with crispy edges fans rave about. "Did the double, pretty tasty. Impressed by flavor of the patties, especially the crispy edges and sauce. Glad I got the double! The fries were perfect," one fan shared. There's also the choice for a triple cheeseburger if you really want to go all out.

McDonald’s

The Double Cheeseburger at McDonald’s is one of the most simple yet satisfying options in fast food, fans say. “That’s my favorite thing on the menu, I just can’t do McDonald’s as much as I used to. Once a month and it’s great every time,” one fan shared. “Most underrated fast food burger. Get it with extra onions and extra pickles,” another agreed.

The Habit

The Habit‘s Double Char is on their “most loved” list for good reason: Two freshly chargrilled beef patties, caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun result in an outstanding burger. “Had a Double Charburger from The Habit yesterday, 10/10,” one Redditor shared. “Habit is wildly underrated. Double char is as solid as they come,” another commented.

Culver’s

Diners are obsessed with the Culver’s Double Butterburger Cheese. “ALWAYS delicious! Culver’s double cheeseburger with Mayo, Mustard, and Onion! As you can see, it was cooked perfectly! My go-to for a consistently good burger!” one fan said via Facebook. “They just opened a Culver’s down the street from my house. I can’t even look at other fast food restaurants anymore. I’m going straight to Culver’s. $12 for a premium double, fries, and a drink? Killing the competition,” another superfan said.