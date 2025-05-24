 Skip to content

7 Chains Where the Fries Are Better Than the Mains

These fries are so good, fans say they outshine everything else on the menu.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on May 24, 2025 | 8:00 AM

To many, French fries are simply a side order to an entree. However, the crunchy, dippable potatoes are the main draw for some fast food lovers. The best French fries are subjective, as some people prefer a slender shoestring, while others enjoy a more hearty waffle fry. While several people like to keep things simple regarding flavor, others like their fries on the spicy side. Who serves up the best French fries in all of fast food land? Here are 7 chains where the fries are better than the food.

Checkers / Rally’s\

Checkers and Rally's
Courtesy of Checkers

Checkers and Rally’s restaurants are known for having delicious, juicy burgers, but are sleepers when it comes to French fries. “While I completely understand the calls for McDonald’s, etc., to be the best fry there can be only one true ruler of the fry game: Rally’s/Checkers,” claims u/42nd\_dimension. “Rally’s/Checkers fries are great. I can’t even remember what the rest of the menu looks like since I’ve only ever gotten the fries,” adds u/RandoCalrissian42.

Arby’s

Marion - Circa January 2018: Arby's Retail Fast Food Location. Arby's operates over 3,300 restaurants
Shutterstock

Arby’s curly fries are so good and in-demand that the chain bagged them and sells them in the grocery store’s freezer section.  “Arby’s curly fries are elite. Perfect crunch, perfect seasoning. I’d eat them over most burgers,” says u/darthnoodle. “Arby’s curly fries are amazing. I’ve never once been excited about anything else on their menu,” adds u/Crow\_T\_Robot\_5000. “Arby’s is unfairly maligned and criminally underrated,” adds a third.

Five Guys

Five Guys restaurant exterior
Photo: William A. Morgan / Shutterstock

Five Guys fries are ultra fresh. “Five Guys. That peanut oil makes them so good,” says u/kaywhynot. “Five Guys fries are awesome. Especially when they give you a bagful of extras,” adds u/the\_jaded\_optimist.

McDonald’s

Shutterstock

While users miss the old McDonald’s fries made with beef tallow, they are still a hit. “​​Mcdonalds are best fresh but they have a 10 minute life,” one says. “Fresh McDonald’s fries are tough to beat. Salty, crispy, hot. They’re classic for a reason,” adds u/Sonicflood. “McDonald’s fries with a Coke or Sprite is my ultimate comfort meal,” u/mrhowl says.

Jack-in-the-Box

jack in the box exterior
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

Jack-in-the-Box, which offers a few potato options, is a serious contender in the french fries category. “Jack-in-the-Box does good seasoned curly fries,” one person said. “Their regular fries are also top notch. They offer a halfsie fry, where you can get both in the same container too!” another added.

Chick-fil-A

Shutterstock

The nuggets at Chick-fil-A are definitely a draw, but some people claim the hearty fries are even better. “The waffle fries at Chick-fil-A are the only reason I go there. Their sandwiches are okay, but the fries are on another level,” writes u/sitbackandobserve. “Chick-fil-A fries hit when they’re fresh. Just need to ask for extra salt,” says u/jackie4prez.

Popeyes

Shutterstock

Don’t sleep on Popeyes’ fries, which have a Cajun twist. “Popeyes Cajun fries are the real MVP. Spicy, crispy, and just the right amount of greasy,” writes u/Just1nTime. “Popeyes fries come in number one for me,” another said. “Popeyes has the best fries on the planet,” another chimed in.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Restaurants
  • Homemade Italian fettuccine pasta with mushrooms and cream sauce (Fettuccine al Funghi Porcini). Traditional Italian cuisine. Served on a dark table with a rustic wooden background. Close-up

    Major Pasta Chain Is Closing Multiple Locations

  • 7 Chains Where the Fries Are Better Than the Mains

    7 Chains Where the Fries Are the Best

  • Chick-fil-A

    7 Chicken Sammies Better Than Chick-fil-A

  • 6 Subway Sandwiches Dietitians Say Are Actually Healthy

    6 Healthiest Subway Sandwiches to Order Now

  • A rack of delicious baby back ribs with barbecue sauce, french fries, coleslaw and beer.

    5 New BBQ-Themed Fast-Food Items

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.