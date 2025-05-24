7 Chains Where the Fries Are Better Than the Mains

To many, French fries are simply a side order to an entree. However, the crunchy, dippable potatoes are the main draw for some fast food lovers. The best French fries are subjective, as some people prefer a slender shoestring, while others enjoy a more hearty waffle fry. While several people like to keep things simple regarding flavor, others like their fries on the spicy side. Who serves up the best French fries in all of fast food land? Here are 7 chains where the fries are better than the food.

Checkers / Rally’s\

Checkers and Rally’s restaurants are known for having delicious, juicy burgers, but are sleepers when it comes to French fries. “While I completely understand the calls for McDonald’s, etc., to be the best fry there can be only one true ruler of the fry game: Rally’s/Checkers,” claims u/42nd\_dimension. “Rally’s/Checkers fries are great. I can’t even remember what the rest of the menu looks like since I’ve only ever gotten the fries,” adds u/RandoCalrissian42.

Arby’s

Arby’s curly fries are so good and in-demand that the chain bagged them and sells them in the grocery store’s freezer section. “Arby’s curly fries are elite. Perfect crunch, perfect seasoning. I’d eat them over most burgers,” says u/darthnoodle. “Arby’s curly fries are amazing. I’ve never once been excited about anything else on their menu,” adds u/Crow\_T\_Robot\_5000. “Arby’s is unfairly maligned and criminally underrated,” adds a third.

Five Guys

Five Guys fries are ultra fresh. “Five Guys. That peanut oil makes them so good,” says u/kaywhynot. “Five Guys fries are awesome. Especially when they give you a bagful of extras,” adds u/the\_jaded\_optimist.

McDonald’s

While users miss the old McDonald’s fries made with beef tallow, they are still a hit. “​​Mcdonalds are best fresh but they have a 10 minute life,” one says. “Fresh McDonald’s fries are tough to beat. Salty, crispy, hot. They’re classic for a reason,” adds u/Sonicflood. “McDonald’s fries with a Coke or Sprite is my ultimate comfort meal,” u/mrhowl says.

Jack-in-the-Box

Jack-in-the-Box, which offers a few potato options, is a serious contender in the french fries category. “Jack-in-the-Box does good seasoned curly fries,” one person said. “Their regular fries are also top notch. They offer a halfsie fry, where you can get both in the same container too!” another added.

Chick-fil-A

The nuggets at Chick-fil-A are definitely a draw, but some people claim the hearty fries are even better. "The waffle fries at Chick-fil-A are the only reason I go there. Their sandwiches are okay, but the fries are on another level," writes u/sitbackandobserve. "Chick-fil-A fries hit when they're fresh. Just need to ask for extra salt," says u/jackie4prez.

Popeyes

Don’t sleep on Popeyes’ fries, which have a Cajun twist. “Popeyes Cajun fries are the real MVP. Spicy, crispy, and just the right amount of greasy,” writes u/Just1nTime. “Popeyes fries come in number one for me,” another said. “Popeyes has the best fries on the planet,” another chimed in.