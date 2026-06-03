5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Catfish Dinners, According to Diners

These popular seafood and Southern-style spots serve top-rated platters, baskets, and sandwiches.

Catfish is a popular fish across the South, whether breaded and deep-fried, blackened or grilled. This classic fish-fry seafood is usually served with delicious sides like hushpuppies and slaw, and can be enjoyed as part of a big platter or a tasty fish sandwich. Catfish is a staple in Southern/Cajun and Creole cuisine, plus a few chain restaurants where it’s cooked to perfection every time: Here are five chains with the best catfish dinners, according to diners.

Eat My Catfish

Of course a restaurant called Eat My Catfish has several delicious catfish options on the menu, including the standard Catfish Dinner which is served with two regular sides and hushpuppies. “Eat My Catfish is a great place to get catfish and all the trimmings. My husband and I love the boiled shrimp too! We go there quite often and every visit is enjoyable,” one fan shared.

Catfish Deweys

Diners at Catfish Deweys can enjoy hearty all-you-can-eat catfish all day long. “We had a grilled catfish po boy with cheese grits and a shrimp po boy. They were both outstanding. Big portions, great taste, very reasonable price,” one diner said.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

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Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp is one of the few spots where diners can get both bone-in whole catfish and standard catfish fillets. “Went there Wednesday and ordered a lb of catfish strips & fries,” one diner said. The fish was battered perfectly & it was very flaky on the inside… can’t wait to go back.”

Sharks Fish & Chicken

Sharks Fish & Chicken has delicious fried and grilled catfish on the menu—always check your local location for great deals and specials. “The Friday special (fried catfish tails w/fries & can pop) was delish,” one customer said. “Lotta bang for your buck. I’ll definitely return to try other menu options.”

Flying Fish

Flying Fish seafood chain has excellent fried catfish baskets, po’boys, and platters on the menu for diners to enjoy. There are also plenty of grilled options. “Enjoyed the fried catfish and fries. Food was hot, fresh and tasted great,” one happy diner said.