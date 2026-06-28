5 Best Fast-Food Nuggets and Tenders, According to Chefs

Chefs rank fast-food chicken nuggets and tenders for crunch, flavor, and juiciness.

Chicken nuggets and tenders are delicious, handheld bite-sized pieces of crunchy goodness that everyone loves. Whether you’re dipping, dunking, or eating them straight from the box, chicken nuggets and tenders remain some of the most popular items on fast-food menus. While they may seem simple, not all nuggets and tenders are created equal. The best versions deliver juicy chicken, a flavorful coating, and the perfect balance of crunch in every bite. To find out which chains do it best, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her top five pics.

Chick-fil-A Nuggets

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There’s a reason Chick-fil-A is one of the top-selling chicken chains. It uses whole chicken breast meat, which delivers a juicy, tender texture and a lightly seasoned, consistent flavor. For a reliably juicy, lightly seasoned option, Chick-fil-A Nuggets stand out among fast-food favorites. “The nuggets are made from whole pieces of chicken rather than processed patties,” says Buchanan. “They stay juicy inside and have a light, well-seasoned coating.”

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

When simplicity and a great dipping sauce matter most, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers deliver a reliable crowd-pleaser.”The chicken fingers are known for their simple seasoning and crispy coating,” Buchanan explains. “The chicken stays tender, and the dipping sauce is a big part of the appeal.”

Popeyes Chicken Tenders

Popeyes Chicken Tenders bring the chain’s signature bold seasoning to a classic handheld format. “Popeyes uses the same seasoning profile found in its fried chicken,” says Buchanan. “The coating is crisp and flavorful, and the chicken remains juicy inside.”

Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets

For those who like a little heat, Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets offer a noticeable kick without overpowering the chicken.”Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets stand out for their pepper-forward heat that builds with each bite, balanced by a crispy coating and tender, juicy chicken inside,” Buchanan explains. “The crispy coating helps them stand out from many competitors.”

McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets

A long-running staple, McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets remain popular for their consistency and wide range of dipping sauces. According to Buchanan, “McNuggets continue to be one of the most recognizable fast-food chicken items.” She says, “The texture is consistent, and the variety of sauces gives customers plenty of options.”