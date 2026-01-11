5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Prime Rib Sandwiches

Fans say these fast-food prime rib sandwiches are tender, juicy, and packed with flavor.

A good prime rib sandwich is a hearty, delicious savory option when you want something a little more special. The slow-cooked beef and toppings combine to make a very special sandwich, whether it’s in the form of a French Dip or just a simple steak sandwich. But where can customers grab one of these menu items without having to visit a smokehouse or fancy steakhouse? Here are five chains with the best prime sandwiches, according to fans.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

The Prime Rib Steak at Potbelly Sandwich Works is made with tender sliced prime rib steak, swiss, housemade caramelized onions, and garlic aioli. “I got the prime rib size big, substituted provolone for the Swiss that usually comes with it and added the hot peppers which is a lot like giardiniera but I would prefer this sandwich with peppers over Portillos beef. The caramelized onions and garlic aioli give a lot of flavor and the beef is not shaved style but still crazy tender,” one fan said.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The Classic Prime Rib Dip at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is amazing, made of thinly sliced, slow-roasted prime rib piled high on a sturdy, toasted roll with a sauce (or au jus) for dipping.. “We thinly carve up slices of slow-roasted prime rib, piled high on a toasted hoagie roll. On the side, we provide a rich, flavorful au jus for dipping, creamy horseradish for extra zing, coleslaw and a side of fries,” the chain says. “Best prime rib I have had in a long time,” one diner said.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Prime Rib Dipper is made of thinly sliced prime rib topped with grilled onions and melted American cheese on a toasted Cheddar roll with house-made herb mayo and French onion Au jus for dipping. “We went to Applebees for lunch today. We had the prime rib dipper sandwich. You dip the sandwich in an included bowl of french onion au jus, it was very good,” one diner said.

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House has a Slow-Roasted Prime Rib French Dip on the menu, made with slow-roasted prime rib, sauteed onions, and Swiss cheese, served on an Amoroso’s hoagie roll. This sandwich is served with au jus and housemade horsey sauce on the side. “The @millersalehouse Prime Rib French Dip is something special, you guys‼️ This new recipe has slow-roasted prime rib, sautéed onions & swiss cheese on an Amoroso hoagie roll. And don’t forget the big ‘ol sidecar of au jus and housemade horsey sauce, too,” one Instagrammer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Board & Brew

The Tom’s Choice sandwich at Board & Brew contains slow-roasted beef, turkey breast, cheddar cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo on a French baguette. “Good portions. Excellent quality. My new go to place for roast beef dip sandwiches,” one fan said.