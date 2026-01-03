5 Chain Restaurants Serving Prime Rib the Size of a Steering Wheel

These chain restaurants serve massive cuts of slow-roasted prime rib that guarantee leftovers.

Prime rib is one of the most luxurious cuts of steak you can get, beautifully slow-cooked to result in melt-in-your-mouth perfection. If you’re craving this indulgent cut of meat but want to get a seriously large portion, you’re in luck—many chain restaurants and steakhouses give diners the option to choose a gigantic prime rib where leftovers are all but guaranteed. So where are the biggest ones to be found? Here are five chains where the prime rib portions are gigantic and worth every penny.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Guests at the iconic Lawry’s The Prime Rib not only get their steak carved tableside, they can pick the Diamond Jim Brady Cut: An extra-thick portion of bone-in prime rib for those with bigger appetites.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar serves up an 18 oz Prime Rib diners rave about. “The prime rib is amazing here. Our family goes here once a year for birthdays and I never had the prime rib. But this time I did and it was amazing. Best prime rib I’ve ever had and I had it medium rare!” one shared.

Black Angus

Black Angus has a 24 oz Prime Rib on the menu, seasoned with the chain’s signature dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection. Each steak is served to order with rich, house-made au jus and the choice of fresh or creamy horseradish sauce. “Steaks were cooked to a perfect medium rare. I’d recommend getting the diamond cut prime rib,” one diner said.

Chart House

The Callahan Herb Crusted + Slow Roasted Prime Rib at Chart House is 18 oz of pure perfection. “The best meal I can remember!” one diner raved. “The prime rib was perfect and cut it like butter! Hubby had a very generous NY steak and all was cooked to absolute perfection!!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

801 Chophouse

The prime rib options at 801 Chophouse, like the 801 Cut Bone In Prime Rib, are absolutely superb. “Hands down the best prime rib I’ve ever had (ordered the single cut),” one diner shared. “As prime rib is one of my things, I’ve tried many. Super thick, and a beautiful darker tone of pink/red than typical. Great flavor. The weight is not advertised, but well over a pound and the ‘middle’ (leaner part) was huge.”