4 Restaurant Chains With the Juiciest Prime Rib, According to Butchers

Butchers name restaurant chains serving prime rib that’s juicy, rich, and expertly cooked.

Prime rib is one of those dishes you order when you want something indulgent and satisfying.

There’s nothing like a juicy slice when it’s done right. While it shows up on menus at plenty of restaurants, some do it much better than others.

According to Gabriel LLaurado, butcher, Co-Founder, CMO, CTO Meat N’ Bone, a great prime rib needs to have three things:

Heavy marbling and a generous fat cap

Low-and-slow roasting for tenderness

Proper resting and carving to preserve juices

To find the spots with the best prime rib, Eat This, Not That! asked LLaurado to share his top picks. Read on.

The Wagyu House

LLaurado, who is associated with The Wagyu House, explains why the prime rib is so delicious.

“When available, prime rib at The Wagyu House or The Wagyu Bar showcases exceptional Wagyu marbling, resulting in a rich, buttery texture and outstanding juiciness.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Truffle mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.

Bavette’s Steakhouse

Bavette's Steakhouse is the perfect blend of high-quality food, a stylish and romantic atmosphere and excellent service. At the Las Vegas location, they do occasionally offer a Slow-Roasted Prime Rib entrée, but their Prime Beef French Dip is a menu staple.

“Bavette’s delivers a richly marbled prime rib with old-school steakhouse flavor,” says LLaurado. “The beef-forward taste, tender texture, and indulgent presentation make it a butcher favorite.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Creamed spinach and a baked potato with all the fixings.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

For the holidays, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill offers a prime rib feast diners can order and prepare at home.

“Firebirds’ low-roasted prime rib has juicy interior and classic seasoning, paired with au jus and horseradish for balance,” says LLaurado.

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Choice of side dishes and a fresh salad.

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar

Known for its upscale and sophisticated vibe, J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar is an unforgettable fine dining experience that serves a delicious aged Mid-Western prime rib that LLaurado says is “well-executed” and the “rich beef flavor that pairs well with their wine-focused menu.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Seasonal sides and a glass of red wine.