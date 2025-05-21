5 New Fast-Food Sandwiches People Can’t Stop Raving About

There are so many options when it comes to fast food. In an industry once dominated by a few high-profile chains and popular menu items, a new brand is popping up on every major intersection, with new sandwiches being introduced weekly. Not sure what to order right now? We did a little digging and found 5 fast-food sandwiches getting rave reviews right now.

Spicy Deluxe with Cheese at Chick Fil A

Chick-fil-A is constantly introducing new items to the menu. However, the popular Spicy Deluxe with Cheese remains the must-order sandwich, according to eaters. “It’s amazingly consistent and high quality every time I have one,” says one Redditor. “The spicy chicken sandwich is my favorite fast food sandwich period. It’s extremely rare that I get a dry piece of chicken and if you do they will gladly replace it,” another adds.

Signature Chicken Salad Sub at Jersey Mike’s

Summer is almost here, and as the temperature spikes, sometimes it’s nice to enjoy a chill sandwich. Jersey Mike’s Subs Signature Chicken Salad Sub, a protein-packed limited edition menu item made with just slow-roasted chicken breast, diced celery, black pepper, and mayonnaise, is a new addition to the menu and getting a lot of buzz. “It’s great because all too often other places put nuts and/or fruits into the chicken salad. This is just chicken, mayo, celery and black pepper. Great stuff,” one customer said. “They’re crushing it. Seems like they have a new sub every month,” another agreed.

Veggie Shack at Shake Shack

Looking for a meat-free option but can’t do boring? Our reviewer, Brittany Natale, explains that the Veggie Shack is a plant-based “veggie burger with a lot going on,” she writes in her review. The plant-based burger is made from a blend of mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa and looks very similar to their meat-based burgers. The appetizing sandwich is “delicious, but also very busy” with a texture “so good” and a patty “thick and not overly mushy.”

Single Slider at Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken Single Slider is basically the choose-your-own-adventure version of a chicken sandwich with an adjustable heat level. Fans love that you can order it as mild or spicy as you would like, ranging from “no spice” to “reaper,” which is so spicy the fast food brand issues a disclaimer. This slider is served on a potato bun with kale slaw, pickles, and drizzled with Dave’s sauce, all of which can be modified. “They are now my clear #1 choice for chicken sandwich. Also you can order it WAY hotter if you like. Too hot for me lol, I prefer their basic “hot” spice level. CFA more of a medium spice level in comparison,” one Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BBQ Bacon Burger at Arby’s

Our reviewer, Jess Kelly, recently selected Arby’s BBQ Bacon Burger as her top fast food pick of the moment. “The bun is shiny, the toppings are generous and layered like somebody designed this sandwich for a commercial,” she wrote. And the taste is “absolutely phenomenal,” she says. “I’m not even the biggest fan of barbecue sauce on burgers usually, but I will say that the tangy mix of the toppings with a little bit of mayo and BBQ is just chef’s kiss.”