The ovens are being preheated, the grills are being fired up, and the aprons are being tied. This year is going to an enormous year for food-related television, so get your favorite streaming platforms ready. Whether you're into fast-paced cooking competitions, adventurous travel-based food shows, or dramas set to a restaurant backdrop, 2023 is going to be a year full of the best food shows.

You'll see the return of some successful shows like Next Level Chef, Worst Cooks in America, and The Bake Squad, as well as newcomers like Pressure Cooker—which just premiered today. Fans of FX's The Bear will be thrilled to know that the show was renewed for a second season to air sometime in 2023, although those are the only details we have.

So, grab some snacks and get ready to go on a binging spree of your favorite food shows, or patiently wait for the ones that have episodes released on a weekly basis. Either way, you'll be thoroughly entertained and may even learn a thing or two to take your culinary skills to the next level. So, without further ado, read on to learn more about the 5 best food shows to watch in 2023.

1 Pressure Cooker on Netflix

Play

If you were to combine Survivor, Top Chef, and Big Brother, you'd get Pressure Cooker. Netflix's new cooking reality show is high-stress, high-reward style, with 11 chefs living together under one roof, all while competing for a $100,000 prize.

Arguably one of the biggest draws to Pressure Cooker is its lack of judges. But how do you compete in a cooking show without judges, you may ask? The competing chefs will be doing the unimaginable when it comes to reality food shows—they'll be judging each other.

"Do we vote on the dish, on threat level, on the alliances?" asks a contestant in the show's official trailer.

"Now we gotta get cut throat—immediately," says another.

This show will combine elements of typical cooking competitions with strategy-based play in a way that no other cooking show has done, so viewers can start bracing themselves for the drama.

Pressure Cooker premieres Friday, January 6, 2023, on Netflix—and those anticipating the show's debut will be thrilled to learn that the streaming platform is dropping the entire first season all at once. So get ready for an epic bingewatching session this weekend!

2 Next Level Chef, Season 2, on Fox

Play

If you're a fan of Gordon Ramsay's raging intensity, emotional outburst-style television hosting, and his 17 Michelin stars and counting, you'll be pleased to know that his latest show, Next Level Chef, is returning with its second season on February 12, 2023.

The new season, which will appear on Fox immediately following the Super Bowl, will have the same excitement, fast-paced challenges, and enormous cash prize of $250,000 that the first season had, and chef Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais will return as mentors for the contestants. It's not just cash that the contestants will be competing for, though. The winner of Next Level Chef Season 2 will take home the money, as well as a year of mentorship from all three chefs.

If you missed the first season, but have enjoyed some of Ramsay's past shows like Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, or MasterChef, you may want to give this one a try. We can guarantee that there will be good food, passion, and a lot of yelling.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You can catch the premiere of Next Level Chef immediately following Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, on Fox.

3 Worst Cooks In America: Viral Sensations, Season 25, on Food Network

Play

Worst Cooks in America is back with its 25th season, and this time it's going viral. The season will be hosted by Chef Anne Burnell—who has been with the show since its first season in 2010— along with Chef Darnell "Super Chef" Ferguson, owner of SuperChefs restaurant and a Food Network veteran.

The premise of Worst Cooks is simple: "Culinarily-challenged" contestants go through the chefs' bootcamp to participate in different food challenges every episode. In the final episode, the top two contestants will prepare a full-course meal for a panel of judges, who will then choose the winner. Then, the most-improved contestant takes home the $25,000 cash prize.

However, this season is unique from the others in that its contestants are all viral sensations—aka, TikTok superstars. Contestants from this season include LA-based TikTok sensation Paris Nicholson (@parisnicholson) and Nick Trawick (@nicktrawick13).

You can catch Trawick and Nicholson, alongside 10 other viral sensations, in the newest season of Worst Cooks in America, airing Sunday nights at 8:00 ET on Food Network.

4 José Andrés & Family in Spain on Discovery+

Play

When it comes to culinary experts, José Andrés is about as impressive as they come. World-renowned chef of multiple restaurants across the globe (including two Michelin-starred spots) and founder of the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen, all while being a husband and father to three daughters, Andrés is taking the world of food by storm and has no plans of stopping.

Born in Spain, Andrés uses his Spanish roots as inspiration for many of his best recipes, and has always had an appreciation for the country's cuisine. His culinary career also began in Spain, at a now world-famous restaurant called el Bulli. All of this considered, it makes perfect sense that he would take on the project known as José Andrés and Family in Spain, a new docuseries where "José Andrés and his daughters uncover the culinary secrets of his homeland," as Discovery+ notes.

The series shows the family traveling to cities like Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, and Andalusia, where they try the foods famous to each region. While watching, viewers will experience a sense of calming curiosity and explorative relaxation similar to what they may have experienced with the late Anthony Bourdain.

This show first premiered just at the tail-end of last year on December 27, 2022—so you can currently stream all six episodes of José Andrés and Family in Spain on Discovery+.

RELATED: 21 Healthy Dinner Ideas for Every Weeknight in January 2023

5 The Bake Squad, Season 2, on Netflix

Play

Another exciting cooking competition on the horizon for you to binge is the sophomore season of Netflix's The Bake Squad. Hosted by Christina Tosi, founder and CEO of Milk Bar, the show features four bakers: Ashley Holt, Christophe Rull, Gonzo Jimenez, and Maya-Camille Broussard, who will all be returning for season two.

The show, which first premiered in August 2021, has the four members of the Bake Squad battle it out to make the dessert for different special occasions like birthdays, weddings, and baby showers. All four bakers make a dessert for each event, but only one is chosen. This isn't a competition with any of the elimination-style intensity you may expect from other cooking competition, but viewers will get to watch some of the most impressive bakers in the industry go head to head.

You can stream the entire second season of The Bake Squad on January 20, 2022, on Netflix.