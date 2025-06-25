A Dietitian Buys This Butter and 7 Other Non-Ultraprocessed Foods She Swears By

Ultra-processed foods, also called highly processed foods, are foods that have been altered to include fats, starches, sugars, salts and hydrogenated oils extracted from other foods. “They’re a patchwork of ingredients, additives and preservatives,” explains the Cleveland Clinic. While this makes them self-stable, they also come with a range of adverse health implications. Luckily, there are lots of non-ultra-processed foods you can eat to fill you up. Here are 8 non-ultra processed foods Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, can’t live without.

Butter

Butter might not be considered a healthy food, but it is not processed. “I use a whipped tub of salted butter. The whipped butter spreads more easily, so I don’t quite as much as I might if I am using a stick of butter. I personally like the little bit of salt in the butter and it fit into my sodium quota for the day,” says Collingwood.

Vegetables

Vegetables are another must-eat, per Collingwood. Her favorites include spinach, broccoli, carrots, peppers, kale, and cauliflower. “They are high in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Crucial for gut health and disease prevention,” she says.

Whole Fruits

Whole fruits are another category that Collingwood focuses her diet around. Some of her favorites include apples, grapes, berries, bananas, and oranges. "These fruits are packed with natural sugars, fiber, vitamins, and polyphenols.

Nuts & Seeds

Collingwood is also a fan of nuts and seeds. Her go-tos include almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and sunflower seeds. “They provide healthy fats, plant protein, and essential micronutrients. Great for satiety and heart health,” she says.

Eggs

Eggs are also plentiful in Collingwood’s diet. “A complete protein (all essential amino acids) with high bioavailability. Rich in choline, important for brain and liver health,” she says.

Complex Carbs

Not all carbs are processed. Collingwood recommends complex carbohydrates, including legumes (such as beans and lentils), whole-grain rice, quinoa, oats, and barley. “They are rich in fiber, B vitamins, and energy. Promote digestive health and steady blood sugar,” she explains.

Plain Dairy Products

Plain dairy products are also great non-ultra-processed foods to fill your plate. Collingwood recommends plain Greek yogurt, plain milk, and cottage cheese. “Contains calcium, protein, and probiotics (in fermented forms). Avoid flavored or low-fat varieties loaded with added sugars,” she says.

Legumes

Legumes are another essential non-ultra-processed food. Examples include sweet potatoes, lentils, chickpeas, and black beans. “Nutrient-dense, fiber-rich, and a great plant-based protein source. Filling and blood sugar-friendly,” she says.