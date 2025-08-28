Bat wings – that fat hanging off your arms – can be challenging to treat. However, according to experts, changing your diet can help. We asked our go-to nutritionist, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies: What foods should you eat to get rid of arm fat? “Of course there is not just one food that can spot reduce fat or build muscle in one particular area of the body,” she explains. “That being said, emphasize nutrition for lean muscle support, skin health, and fat loss.” Also, she recommends pairing diet with exercises “like triceps dips, triceps kickbacks, pushups, and lateral raises.” According to Collingwood, here are the 5 best foods to banish bat wings in 30 days.

Lean Protein

The first food to add to your shopping list for blasting arm fat? Lean protein, suggests Collingwood. This includes chicken, turkey, fish, eggs, tofu, and beans. “Protein helps build and repair muscle tissue. Pairing it with resistance training supports lean muscle in the arms,” she says.

Fatty Fish

Next up on her list of foods to add to your diet to get rid of excess arm flab? Fatty fish, salmon, tuna, and mackerel included. “Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and support muscle recovery. Also provides high-quality protein,” Collingwood suggests.

5 Counter-Height Moves to Melt Bat Wings Over 50 (No Gym Required)

Leafy Greens

Don’t forget to pick up leafy greens. A few of Collingwood’s favorites include spinach, kale, and Swiss chard. “Packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and magnesium to support collagen (skin elasticity) and muscle function,” she says.

Nuts and Seeds

She is also a fan of nuts and seeds, including almonds, walnuts, chia, and flaxseeds. “These provide healthy fats, plant-based protein, and vitamin E for skin health. They are also a great snack option to balance blood sugar,” she says. Not surfe how to eat chia and flax seeds? Sprinkle them on your yogurt or add to smoothies.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Berries

Craving something sweet? Berries are the best option for losing arm fat. She recommends blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries. Not only are they antioxidant-rich, but supports collagen, and helps reduce oxidative stress. “Also a lower-calorie, high-fiber swap for processed sweets,” she notes. They also help sweeten up low or non-fat Greek yogurt, another great food that supports fat loss.