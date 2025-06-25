5 Counter-Height Moves to Melt Bat Wings Over 50 (No Gym Required)

The excess fat on the back of the upper arm is commonly referred to as bat wings and while the flab can be hard to get rid of, it’s not impossible with the right moves.

“As a personal trainer for women over 50, I get asked about bat wing arms all the time,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

“What you’re seeing is often a combo of loose skin, lost muscle tone, and natural collagen decline during midlife, specifically in the triceps,” she explains. “This loose skin can also be a result of losing a lot of weight, and exercising in this area is great for any age.”

Luckily, there are moves you can do without leaving your house to help get rid of bat wing arms, but Tateossian says getting your daily protein combined with certain moves is key.

“To really see results, pair them with daily protein, hydration, and formal resistance training three to four times a week,” she says.

“When paired with sufficient amounts of protein per day (generally 1 gram of protein per pound of desired body weight) and progressively creating more resistance over time with your training, the results bring better muscle density (what we call tone), and fill out loose skin in the triceps.”

Here are five moves you can do without hitting the gym.

If You Can Do This Many Pushups, You’re Stronger Than Most People Over 50

Counter Tricep Dips

For this move, all you need is a countertop. Here’s what to do according to Tateossian.

Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of your kitchen counter, fingers facing forward.

Step your feet out so your torso is at a slight angle, knees slightly bent.

Lower your body by bending your elbows straight back, then push yourself back up.

Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps.

She says, “This one targets the triceps, the exact area most women are trying to firm up. Dips also use the shoulders and chest, giving you a functional burn in all the right places.”

Incline Push Backs

For Incline Push Backs, the countertop works well too. Tateossian says to try the following: -Stand at arm’s length from the counter, place hands on the edge, and lower into a push-up position.

As you press back up, push your hips toward your heels like you’re sitting into a mini squat (but your hands stay planted).

Do 3 sets of 8–10. This combo move activates your triceps, core, and shoulders while also mimicking a yoga-like stretch that helps with posture and mobility.

Counter-Top Arm Pulses

Counter-Top Arm Pulses, which are similar to Incline Push Backs, offer several benefits like improved posture, improved core and stability, improved upper-body strength, enhanced shoulder strength and mobility and of course helping reduce bat wing arms.

To perform Counter-Top Arm Pulses, Tateossian explains the steps.

Stand tall with palms pressing down into the countertop, arms extended straight.

Keeping tension through your arms, pulse your hands down 1 inch and up 1 inch for 30 seconds at a time.

Do 3 rounds of 30-second pulses.

It seems simple, but these tiny isometric pulses activate the triceps and deltoids like crazy without any weights.

Counter Plank Shoulder Taps

In addition to melting away bat wings, Counter Plank Shoulder Taps are great for enhancing body coordination, building core strength and improving shoulder stability.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tateossian shares how to effectively perform Counter Plank Shoulder Taps.

Get into a standing plank by placing your hands on the counter and stepping back until your body forms a straight line.

Slowly lift one hand to tap the opposite shoulder, then switch.

Keep your hips steady! Do 3 sets of 12 (6 per side).

This hits the upper arms, chest, and core while building balance and control, both needed for preserving strength as we age.

5 Simple Walking Tricks That Burn Fat and Build Muscle, According to a Trainer

Overhead Counter Press

Overhead Counter Press is known for strengthening the upper body and getting rid of bat arms.

Tateossian says to perform the following moves: