7 Best Foods to Lower Blood Sugar Naturally, According to a Dietitian

Are you trying to lower your blood sugar without medication? Adding certain foods to your diet can help with that. "No one food will be like medication or insulin and bring blood sugar down. Exercise, or even just a walk after a meal, can help to clear out excess blood sugar. However, all foods (carbs, protein, fat) eventually contribute to blood sugar. That said, certain foods don't raise blood sugar as quickly and help buffer a sudden rise in glucose," explains Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. "Simple carbs will raise blood sugar the quickest, but foods with fiber, protein, or fat will help slow the rise of blood sugar." According to Collingwood, here are 7 foods that may help with causing that sudden spike and inevitable drop in blood sugar.

Leafy Greens

Eat your greens for lower blood sugar, Collingwood suggests. The first food group she recommends is leafy greens. "Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are low in carbohydrates and high in fiber, which helps regulate blood sugar levels," she says.

Berries

You should also make sure to consume lots of berries. "Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries contain antioxidants and fiber, which slow down sugar absorption," she says. An easy way to incorporate them into your diet? Throw them on top of your yogurt or oatmeal.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are also helpful in lowering blood sugar. "Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are rich in healthy fats and fiber, which help prevent blood sugar spikes," Collingwood states.

Avocados

She also recommends eating avocados. "They are high in healthy monounsaturated fats and fiber, avocados help stabilize blood sugar levels," she explains.

Beans and Lentils

Beans and lentils are another must-eat. "They are packed with fiber and protein, which help slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream," Collingwood suggests.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eggs

Don't forget your eggs. "High in protein, low in carbs, and rich in fat, eggs slow digestion and can prevent blood sugar spikes," she says.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice you shouldn't sleep on. "This spice has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels after meals," she says. An easy way to add it daily? Sprinkle it on your oatmeal, yogurt, or even into your cup of tea or coffee.