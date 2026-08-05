5 Best Freezer Pops, According to Shoppers

Beat the heat with these five top-rated ice pops shoppers swear by.

We still have a solid amount of hot weather days left this summer, and nothing cools you off on a sweltering day more than a delicious ice pop. Fresh out of the pool, grab one of these options out of the freezer to keep cool, even on a 90° day. Here are five of the best freezer pops, according to shoppers, to stock in your freezer for the season.

Pop-Ice Assorted Fruit Freezer Ice Pops

Pop-Ice Assorted Fruit Freezer Ice Pops are the stereotypical freezer pops I think of during summertime that are always just bouncing around the freezer. Even if there’s only one left…a forgotten flavor buried in the depths of frozen Stouffer’s meals and frozen meatballs, it’s still good. There are no bad flavors! “These are a year round staple in my home, cool refreshing and the flavor is consistent across the boxes, the grandkids have to have them regardless of the season,” a Walmart customer said. “The sugar content is not as high as others, they never disappoints. The size is also perfect and doesn’t give them the opportunity to make a mess.”

Bomb Pop Ice Pops

Bomb Pop Ice Pops give you a mix of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry and are easily my favorites, not just for a treat on the Fourth of July. “Bomb Pops are always a hit in our household! They’re the perfect frozen treat on a hot day, and the classic cherry, lime, and blue raspberry flavors are refreshing and taste just as good as I remember,” a Walmart customer said. “The pops have a nice balance of sweet and fruity flavors without being overly sugary, and they’re a fun treat that both kids and adults enjoy. We always like to keep a box in the freezer during the warmer months. Overall, these are a refreshing, nostalgic frozen dessert that never lasts long in our house.”

Outshine Pineapple, Watermelon, and Mango Mini Fruit Pops

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Outshine Pineapple, Watermelon, and Mango Mini Fruit Pops focus on delivering a quality product made from real fruit and fruit juice. They’re plant based, and made without any artificial coloring or flavors. They’re also GMO free! “These are very good popsicles. They’re one of my [favorites]. I highly recommend them and the price is fantastic,” a Walmart customer said. “All the flavors are good but my favorite is the watermelon,” another said.

Popsicle Ice Pops

It wouldn’t be right to have this list without Popsicle Ice Pops in the traditional orange, cherry, and grape flavors. They’re a classic! “Classic but goodie! Great flavors! Always so refreshing! I love the variety of flavors that you get! Some of my kids like red and some like orange so everyone’s always happy,” a Walmart customer said.

Trolli Frozen Gummi Ice Pops

Trolli is easily one of my favorite candy brands, so when they dropped these popsicles (Trolli Frozen Gummi Ice Pops), I had a feeling they would be popular. “These popsicles actually wiggle. My grandson loves these,” a Walmart customer said. “These are fun to eat and taste amazing, almost like the candy. It stays wiggly and frozen, but has amazing flavors. If you like gummy candy and frozen treats, he says you will love these. We give it a five star review.”