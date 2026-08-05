These budget-friendly store-brand ice creams rival premium national brands, shoppers say.

No, it’s not your imagination: Name-brand ice cream has gotten increasingly expensive. The good news is, there are store-brand ice cream alternatives that shoppers say are just as good, if not better, than the bigger brands. If you have a sweet tooth but are on a budget, there are a handful that get rave reviews. Here are the 5 best store-brand ice creams, according to shoppers.

Trader Joe’s

Shoppers are obsessed with the value of Trader Joe’s Super Premium Ice Cream. One maintains that “all flavors but mint chip bc it uses fake chocolate flecks made out of oil” are good. Which flavor is the best? Here is what our reviewer had to say.

Kirkland Signature

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Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, a high-quality, budget-friendly option, is another fan favorite, with many saying it is better than name-brand. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked Reddit comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another said.

Publix Premium

Publix ice cream is another store brand that competes with the big names. “For my Southern Homies – Publix Moose Tracks (chocolate or vanilla, both combined is best) Publix is actually a kick ass ice cream maker. Their absolute best, that appears to be seasonal, and now sold in the quart size, is the black swamp raspberry cheesecake… my god is this the best ice cream ever!” one person says.

ALDI Super Premium Ice Cream

ALDI ice cream has a seriously devoted fan base. Shoppers love the Specially Selected Vanilla Super Premium Ice Cream, which has a short ingredient list: Cream, Skim Milk, Sugar, Pasteurized Egg Yolks, and pure vanilla extract, giving it authentic vanilla flavor. “Bought this on a whim after seeing recommendations in another thread. WOW! My wife who is never a vanilla person and always goes for the Ben and Jerry’s types was amazed at how good this is and wants more now that we’ve finished it,” writes a Redditor.

Favorite Day (Target)

Target shoppers swear by Favorite Day store-brand pints. “Favorite Day (Target brand) Monster Cookie ice cream. Hands down,” one attests. “The colors in this ice cream is what first attracted me to it. But I wasn’t sure of how the combination of flavors would taste together. I purchased it due to the good reviews. Really glad that I did because it is delicious! I would definitely buy it again,” another writes about Tart Cherry Blast.