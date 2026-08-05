4 Best Store-Bought Meats for Slow-Cook Crockpot Meals, According to Butchers

Butchers recommend these cuts for tender, flavorful slow-cooked meals.

A slow cooker can turn tough, affordable cuts of meat into tender, flavorful meals—but only if you start with the right cut. While it’s tempting to think a crockpot can improve anything, some meats respond better to low, slow cooking than others. According to Jorge Thomas, chef/butcher and founder of Swaledale Butchers, choosing cuts with plenty of connective tissue and fat is the key to getting the rich, fall-apart texture slow-cooked dishes are known for. As Thomas puts it, “Don’t assume a crockpot makes every cut better. It doesn’t. You want cuts that actually benefit from time.” Here are the top four cuts Thomas recommends for a slow-cooked crockpot meal.

Chicken Thighs

When it comes to chicken, not every cut holds up well after hours in a slow cooker. Chicken thighs have the extra fat and connective tissue needed to stay juicy and flavorful, making them a much better choice than leaner cuts like chicken breasts.”Chicken thighs are what I’d use for chicken in a slow cooker,” says Thomas. “Boneless is easier; bone-in gives you more flavor. He adds, “Skin-on only makes sense if you brown it properly first; otherwise the skin just goes soft.”

Pork Shoulder/Boston Butt

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If you’re looking for one of the most reliable slow-cooker meats, pork shoulder is hard to beat. Its generous marbling and collagen gradually melt during cooking, creating tender, shreddable meat that’s perfect for everything from sandwiches to tacos. According to Thomas, “pork shoulder/ Boston butt is probably the most useful cut for a slow cooker.” He says, “Pulled pork, chili, tacos, beans, it handles most things.”

Beef Chuck Roast

For hearty beef dishes, chuck roast is a classic slow-cooker staple. “Beef chuck roast works for the same reason chuck works in stew,” says Thomas. “It breaks down properly, and I’d brown it first if I had time.”

Lamb Shoulder

Lamb shoulder is another cut that’s higher fat content and connective tissue soften beautifully over several hours, creating deeply savory meat that pairs especially well with bold herbs, spices, and slow-simmered sauces. “Lamb shoulder works too, especially with spices, herbs, tomatoes or stock,” Thomas explains. “It’s not a quick cut, which is exactly why it suits a slow cooker.”