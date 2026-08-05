I Tried 4 Frozen Sausage Gravy & Biscuit Breakfasts & One Tastes Like a Southern Diner

We ranked four options to find the rich, authentic flavor of a Southern diner.

I am a huge fan of made-from-scratch biscuits and gravy—the savory sausage, rich, creamy gravy, and flaky, buttery biscuits combine to make a meal that is an absolute treat not just as breakfast but any time of the day. Curious to see if any frozen option could come close to the taste and texture of the “real thing” I grabbed four frozen sausage gravy and biscuit items from my local store and compared them to see how they stacked up (all microwave-friendly). My expectations were admittedly not high, but I was genuinely taken aback by how good one in particular was—here’s how they rank, from pretty good to absolutely outstanding.

Banquet Sausage & Gravy MEGA Breakfast Bowl

The Banquet Sausage & Gravy MEGA Breakfast Bowl fully lived up to its name. This is not a meal for days when you want a light breakfast, because it’s absolutely loaded with scrambled eggs, sausage, roasted potatoes, and gravy. The first three ingredients are steamed first and then you mix it all together with the gravy at the end. While the texture of all the elements were impressive, the overwhelming saltiness made it hard to enjoy.

Farm Rich Sausage Stuffed Biscuits

I was intrigued by the Farm Rich Sausage Stuffed Biscuits because 1) they looked delicious and 2) they looked like something my kids would like. Overall I thought they were great—the filling had a nice seasoning to it and the crust had a pleasant texture and flakiness. I wish the filling had a little more juiciness to it and a better filling/crust ratio; but on the plus side the lack of extra sauce means you could grab this and eat it on the go without making a giant mess.

Jimmy Dean Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Breakfast Bowl

The Jimmy Dean Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Breakfast Bowl was absolutely lovely—the sausage was plentiful and the biscuit, albeit a little spongy, was perfect after mixing into the gravy. The gravy itself was the star of this dish; with that authentic peppery flavor to offset the creamy rich sauce. A solid option that won’t disappoint.

Banquet Sausage and Gravy Deep Dish Pot Pie

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There can only be one winner, and that winner is… the Banquet Sausage and Gravy Deep Dish Pot Pie! What an absolute revelation this pie was. I was not expecting much, if I’m honest, but was blown away by several factors: The sausage was generously portioned with a perfect seasoning. The gravy was beautifully creamy and rich, perfectly complementing the sausage. And then there’s that flaky, buttery crust which admittedly is not a “biscuit” but I promise you won’t mind. Every element tasted homemade. 10/10!