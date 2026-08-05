These grocery store bakery cupcakes are shopper favorites for birthdays and celebrations.

Whether you are hosting a party or simply love sweet treats, bakery cupcakes are a must-buy. Basically the personal pizza version of a cake, cupcakes are the ultimate crowd pleaser. For one, they are delicious, and two, guests can pick and choose what flavor they want. Another great thing about them? Unlike cake, you don’t have to slice and serve them with a fork and plate: they can be enjoyed with fingers. Who has the best cupcakes? Here are 5 grocery stores with the best bakery cupcakes, according to shoppers.

Sam’s Club Bakery

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Sam’s Club’s Bakery is a favorite of shoppers for both cakes and cupcakes. “Sam’s hands down but you can get the same variety pack at Walmart i believe. The ones we had at my niece’s birthday had Strawberry creme, lemon creme, chocolate with peanut butter filling, vanilla and double chocolate,” a Facebooker says. “Sam’s club you get 24 for 16,” another adds. “Sams are awesome. Great price and even my mother in law likes them and she’s very picky because she used to bake a ton,” says a Redditor.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods is a great resource for organic premium ingredient cupcakes. “Whole Foods. They’re not cheap, but they’re the best,” a user in the same Facebook feed commented. “Whole Foods cupcakes are delicious,” a Redditor agrees. “The à la carte cupcakes from the Whole foods bakery case are nicely decorated. These are more expensive than the prepackaged cupcakes,” another says.

Hy-Vee Bakery

Shoppers are also obsessed with the Hy-Vee Bakery. “Hyvee is great! We served them at our wedding and there weren’t any left,” one person says. “I’ve ordered cakes and cupcakes from Hyvee and they’ve all been delicious,” a Redditor adds.

Costco Bakery

You can’t go wrong with Costco’s massive jumbo cupcake packs. “Costco for the buttercream,” a Facebooker says. “The vanilla cupcakes are out of this world. I got one chocolate and one vanilla so there would be plenty for everyone,” a Redditor wrote. “The vanilla though….wow! Some of the best I’ve ever had that weren’t homemade.”

Walmart Bakery

Shoppers also endorse the Walmary Bakery’s cupcakes. “I got Walmart cupcakes for my daughters last bday party and had a couple people ask where I got them because they were really good,” one Facebooker says.